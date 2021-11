As hospital beds in Colorado continue to fill up from COVID patients, health officials are taking a big step to move patients to where they can receive treatment. Currently the state is at Tier 3 of the Combined Hospital Transfer Center, the highest tier, which allows paitents to be moved around the state to where they can get the treatment they need. Under Tier 3, patients can be moved to other hospitals without consent. Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID. By getting the vaccine, it will help keep new COVID patients out of hospitals.

