How Much Is Citibank Worth?

Citibank is part of Citigroup, which, with $222 billion in assets under management, ranks among the biggest banks in the U.S.

2021Revenue $55.215 billion 2021Profit $11.047 billion

Citibank Net Worth $311.04 billion All information on the 52-week range is accurate as of Nov. 11, 2021.

In its most recent earnings results, for the third quarter of 2021, Citigroup reported a 48% increase in net income from the same quarter last year, but revenue declined 1% compared to that period.

Headquarters New York Year Founded 1812

Here are some other factors to help investors decide if they should back Citibank stock.

Citibank Market Cap: $136.8B

Market capitalization is determined by the total dollar value of a company’s outstanding shares , which helps investors determine the relative size of a company. Citibank’s market cap has fluctuated in proportion to fluctuations in its stock price, which has ranged from $47.71-$80.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Citibank Net Worth: $311.04B

Although market cap can give you a sense of how much the market values a company, it’s not strictly accurate because it’s based on market sentiment, which is dictated by the frequently changing opinions of investors.

The GOBankingRates Evaluation, on the other hand, calculates a company’s net worth based on measurable figures like assets and revenue. It differs from the market value, as it takes into account full-year profits and revenue from a company’s last three years as well as its assets and debts.

Based on Citibank’s revenue and profits from the last three years, the company is worth about $311.04 billion.

Citibank Faces a Tough Road Ahead

Like many financial institutions that survived the financial crisis of 2008 , a government bailout assisted in Citibank’s survival. What makes Citibank’s bailout notable is that the company received more bailout money than any other bank: a grand total of $476.2 billion in cash and guarantees.

Since then, Citibank has been mired in a series of scandals , such as incurring a hefty fine of $700 billion for illegal credit card practices, taking advantage of student loan borrowers and manipulating Libor, a benchmark interest rate that affects loan rates — and thus money — worldwide.

Citibank’s Blunders

In a 2020 move a U.S. District Court judge called “one of the biggest banking blunders in banking history,” Citibank mistakenly wired $900 million to Revlon lenders instead of the $8 million the bank had intended to pay.

Two months later, the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined Citigroup $400 million for its “longstanding failure to establish risk management,” The New York Times reported.

All of these legal issues indicate liability, despite the bank’s valuation, and analysts appear to agree that Citibank’s growth has been overshadowed by that of fellow big banks JPMorgan Chase , Bank of America and even Wells Fargo , which has had plenty of legal problems of its own.

Citibank’s CEOs

Michael Corbat is the former CEO for Citigroup, which oversees Citibank. His retirement commenced in February 2021, and the board of directors named Jane Fraser as the successor. Fraser is the first female CEO in the company’s history.

She went to work for Citi’s Corporate and Investment Banking division in 2004 and worked through the ranks to become CEO of U.S. Consumer and Commercial Banking and CitiMortgage, CEO of Citigroup Latin America and president of Citi and CEO of the Global Consumer Bank, which is responsible for all of Citi’s consumer businesses, before stepping into her current role.

Fraser’s total 2020 compensation was $16,710,724, which included $8.72 million in salary and bonuses, $7.41 million in equity and $581,332 in pension and other compensation, according to the Economic Research Institute.

Citibank Is Investing Billions in Technology

Citibank was not the first bank to use ATMs, but it was one of the first to invest in them. It poured over $100 million in an installation chain of ATMs across New York City, launching the first one in Queens in 1977. As of 2018, Citibank has more than 2,300 ATMs in over 600 Citibank locations.

The company continues to serve as a leader in technology such as 5G, mobile and digital payments. Citibank announced last year that it is expected to save $600 million through advances in technology and automation.

