Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho lead after two rounds of Pelican Women’s Championship

Delray Beach native Lexi Thompson is tied for first through two rounds of the Pelican Women's Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. [ BEN SOLOMON | BEN SOLOMON | Pelican Women’s Championship ]

BELLEAIR — Jennifer Kupcho isn’t convinced she has the course at Pelican Golf Club figured out, but she’s happy with her game through the opening rounds of the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Kupcho shot 6-under-par 64 Friday to move to 11-under for the tournament, tying Lexi Thompson for the two-day lead.

They enter the weekend one stroke ahead of first-day leader Leona Maguire and Wei-Ling Hsu, who are tied for third.

“I’m just hitting really good iron shots and getting myself in good position on the greens,” said Kupcho 24, a native of Colorado. “I think I am a really good ball-striker, so that really helps going into the greens.”

After both shot 65 in Thursday’s first round, Kupcho and Thompson carded identical scores again on Friday.

Kupcho made six birdies, including three between Nos. 2-7, as well as 17 and 18. She did not have a bogey. Thompson finished with eight birdies, including a stretch of four in five holes between Nos. 5-9, and two bogeys.

“I think overall (I’m) just going out there and enjoying myself, making sure I stay in the moment, committing to my golf shots,” said Thompson, 26, a Delray Beach native. “I’ve just really been working extremely hard on and off the golf course ... so just putting that work to the test and believing in it.”

Kupcho has found a way to eliminate the outside distractions of moving and planning a wedding to focus on her play.

“(September’s Solheim Cup) probably was my best ball-striking week I’ve ever had in my life,” Kupcho said, “so that definitely gave me confidence.”

Both are in considerably better shape than this time a year ago. Thompson was at even par after two rounds of last year’s inaugural tournament, while Kupcho was five strokes over.

Maguire, who led by two strokes after setting course and tournament records with an opening-round 62, fell back to the pack with Friday’s 2-under 68.

“(I) didn’t hold putts like I did (Thursday),” Maguire said. “(I) hit some really good approach shots, and didn’t quite take advantage.”

Maguire had no doubt after her round, which included four birdies and two bogeys, that scores would be “pretty bunched” at the top of the leaderboard, and she was right.

Though they enter Saturday’s play within a stroke of the leaders, Maguire and Hsu have only a one-shot cushion over five players tied for fifth, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda of Bradenton and defending tournament champion Sei Young Kim.

Hsu, who shot 66 in the opening round, said she made good use of her irons to get her balls to the pins while putting together a bogey-free 64. She made six birdies, including three in four holes between Nos. 11-14.

She has just one bogey through the first two rounds despite what she described as “tricky” greens. She said the position of the pond on No. 18 makes it easy for golfers to miss the green entirely, especially with its wavy contours.

“(The) 18th hole is the most trickiest green ever,” Hsu said of the par-4 hole. “It’s really difficult.”

LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Pelican Golf Club, Belleair

Purse: $1.75 million

History: Sei Young Kim won the inaugural tournament last year.

Players to watch: World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko (2), Sei Young Kim (4), Lydia Ko(5), Yuka Saso (6), Nasa Hataoka (8), Brooke Henderson (10), Danielle Kang (11), Patty Tavatanakit (12), Lexi Thompson (13).

Coverage: Live, 10 a.m. Thursday-Friday, Golf Channel. Live stream, 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, nbcsports.com. Taped, 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Golf Channel.

Tickets: pelicanlpga.com/tickets