Belleair, FL

Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho lead after two rounds of Pelican Women’s Championship

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABiUR_0cvGae6u00
Delray Beach native Lexi Thompson is tied for first through two rounds of the Pelican Women's Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. [ BEN SOLOMON | BEN SOLOMON | Pelican Women’s Championship ]

BELLEAIR — Jennifer Kupcho isn’t convinced she has the course at Pelican Golf Club figured out, but she’s happy with her game through the opening rounds of the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Kupcho shot 6-under-par 64 Friday to move to 11-under for the tournament, tying Lexi Thompson for the two-day lead.

They enter the weekend one stroke ahead of first-day leader Leona Maguire and Wei-Ling Hsu, who are tied for third.

“I’m just hitting really good iron shots and getting myself in good position on the greens,” said Kupcho 24, a native of Colorado. “I think I am a really good ball-striker, so that really helps going into the greens.”

After both shot 65 in Thursday’s first round, Kupcho and Thompson carded identical scores again on Friday.

Kupcho made six birdies, including three between Nos. 2-7, as well as 17 and 18. She did not have a bogey. Thompson finished with eight birdies, including a stretch of four in five holes between Nos. 5-9, and two bogeys.

“I think overall (I’m) just going out there and enjoying myself, making sure I stay in the moment, committing to my golf shots,” said Thompson, 26, a Delray Beach native. “I’ve just really been working extremely hard on and off the golf course ... so just putting that work to the test and believing in it.”

Kupcho has found a way to eliminate the outside distractions of moving and planning a wedding to focus on her play.

“(September’s Solheim Cup) probably was my best ball-striking week I’ve ever had in my life,” Kupcho said, “so that definitely gave me confidence.”

Both are in considerably better shape than this time a year ago. Thompson was at even par after two rounds of last year’s inaugural tournament, while Kupcho was five strokes over.

Maguire, who led by two strokes after setting course and tournament records with an opening-round 62, fell back to the pack with Friday’s 2-under 68.

“(I) didn’t hold putts like I did (Thursday),” Maguire said. “(I) hit some really good approach shots, and didn’t quite take advantage.”

Maguire had no doubt after her round, which included four birdies and two bogeys, that scores would be “pretty bunched” at the top of the leaderboard, and she was right.

Though they enter Saturday’s play within a stroke of the leaders, Maguire and Hsu have only a one-shot cushion over five players tied for fifth, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda of Bradenton and defending tournament champion Sei Young Kim.

Hsu, who shot 66 in the opening round, said she made good use of her irons to get her balls to the pins while putting together a bogey-free 64. She made six birdies, including three in four holes between Nos. 11-14.

She has just one bogey through the first two rounds despite what she described as “tricky” greens. She said the position of the pond on No. 18 makes it easy for golfers to miss the green entirely, especially with its wavy contours.

“(The) 18th hole is the most trickiest green ever,” Hsu said of the par-4 hole. “It’s really difficult.”

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Pelican Golf Club, Belleair

Purse: $1.75 million

History: Sei Young Kim won the inaugural tournament last year.

Players to watch: World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko (2), Sei Young Kim (4), Lydia Ko(5), Yuka Saso (6), Nasa Hataoka (8), Brooke Henderson (10), Danielle Kang (11), Patty Tavatanakit (12), Lexi Thompson (13).

Coverage: Live, 10 a.m. Thursday-Friday, Golf Channel. Live stream, 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, nbcsports.com. Taped, 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Golf Channel.

Tickets: pelicanlpga.com/tickets





Is Florida staff shakeup enough for Dan Mullen to turn Gators around?

Florida coach Dan Mullen tried to kickstart a Gators turnaround by firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy last week. If — and it’s a big if — Mullen gets a fifth season in Gainesville, will changing assistants be enough to rescue his tenure? To find out, we looked at some recent high-profile examples of embattled coaches shaking up their staffs.
FLORIDA STATE


Lightning take down Islanders in first meeting since playoffs

TAMPA — The Lightning’s first visit from the New York Islanders since the do-or-die Game 7 win in last season’s NHL semifinals brought back memories of one of their hardest-fought games during the Stanley Cup run. For a team that’s not in the same division, the teams — as Lightning...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

In honor of Mike Evans’ milestone, we recall his most memorable touchdowns

Even as the Bucs stymied themselves with picks, penalties and porous third-down defense Sunday afternoon, Mike Evans reached a milestone some presumed was unattainable. With his 40-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter, the eighth-year receiver tied Mike Alstott’s franchise record for total touchdowns (71). Evans now has 70 TD catches; the other score came in 2018, when Jameis Winston coughed up the ball in the Giants end zone and Evans snagged it from a defender for six unlikely points.
NFL


Lightning rookie Boris Katchouk stands tall in fight with 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara

TAMPA — Lightning rookie forward Boris Katchouk picked quite an opponent for his first NHL fight. In the final minutes of the Lightning’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night, Tampa Bay’s fourth line was working resiliently on the forecheck when Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara saw Katchouk buzzing behind the net and launched the shaft of his stick to Katchouk’s head.
NHL


Rays trade reliever Louis Head to Marlins

ST. PETERSBURG — Reliever Louis Head spent the season shuttling to and from the majors, called up by the Rays 12 different times starting in late April. Now he has been shipped out, traded to the Marlins on Sunday night for a minor-league player to be named (likely during spring training) or cash considerations.
MLB












