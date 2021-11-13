CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nursing homes can now lift most COVID restrictions on visits

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PKaA_0cvGadEB00

The government on Friday directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks.

The new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services instructs nursing homes to allow visits at all times for all residents. Facilities will no longer be able to limit the frequency and length of visits, or require advance scheduling. Although large groups of visitors are discouraged, nursing homes won't be allowed to limit the number of loved ones and friends who can pay a call on residents.

Many states and communities are still grappling with COVID-19 surges driven by the aggressive delta variant, but the most recent government data show that cases among residents and staff have continued to decline after rising earlier in the summer and fall.

Nationally, vaccination rates average 86% for nursing home residents and 74% for staff, although that can vary dramatically from state to state and facility to facility. Many nursing homes are rushing to provide booster shots for their residents. Staffers were recently required by the government to get vaccinated.

This “gets us the closest to pre-pandemic visitation that we've ever been since the beginning of the pandemic," said Jodi Eyigor, director of nursing home quality and policy for LeadingAge, an industry group that represents nonprofit facilities.

“But it doesn't mean that the pandemic is over and that COVID is not circulating,” Eyigor added. “The nursing homes, the residents and their loved ones are all going to have to work together to make sure that visits are occurring and they are occurring safely.”

The federal guidance draws a line on visits by people who have tested positive for COVID or meet the criteria for quarantine. Nursing homes should not allow COVID-positive visitors to enter.

But residents can still receive visits if their facility is in the midst of an outbreak investigation or if they themselves are under special precautions to prevent COVID transmission. In such cases, residents and visitors must wear masks and protective gear.

It was unclear Friday how the new federal guidance would work with local and state requirements that may be more restrictive.

People in long-term care facilities have borne a cruel toll from the pandemic. They represent about 1% of the U.S. population, but accounted for roughly in 3 in 10 deaths. The ravages of COVID were compounded by enforced isolation. Nursing homes went on lockdown in March of last year and residents were unable to see their loved ones in person until early this spring.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.
U.S. POLITICS
McKnight's

BREAKING: CMS increases oversight of nursing home survey process and expands nursing home visitation policy in 2 new guidances

Nursing homes should allow visitation for residents “at all times,” while state surveyors received steps on how to address a backlog of complaint and recertification surveys under two separate memos issued Friday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While urging more liberal visitation policy, the agency explained that...
HEALTH SERVICES
we-ha.com

Nursing Home COVID Outbreak Reported as Cases Rise

In West Hartford’s nursing homes, there have been four resident cases and two staff cases in the past several weeks. West Hartford-specific information provided by Ronni Newton, we-ha.com. Over the past two weeks more than 4,800 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are now reporting a month-long...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
excelsiorspringsstandard.com

MU researches COVID response by nursing homes

COLUMBIA – When Lori Popejoy and Amy Vogelsmeier worked as registered nurses early in their careers, they saw firsthand how quickly respiratory infections, such as the common flu, could spread in nursing homes. “Outbreaks of respiratory infections are notoriously hard to control in places like…
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medicaid Services#The Centers For Medicare
theapopkavoice.com

Florida Nursing Home Staff Vaccination Rate Increases Florida nursing home staff COVID-19 vaccination rate increases

AARP released the Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks nursing home data including cases, deaths, resident, and staff vaccination rates. The new report covers data in the four weeks ending October 17, 2021. AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said, “As we approach the holiday season, the promising trend of...
FLORIDA STATE
KFYR-TV

Changes to federal nursing home visitation rules come before holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Long-term care is getting relaxed visitation guidelines just before the holiday season. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced facilities can “no longer limit the frequency and length of visits for residents, the number of visitors, or require advance scheduling of visits.”. While federal guidelines open...
BISMARCK, ND
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kupuna advocates overjoyed after federal guidelines OK nursing home visits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just before the holidays, the federal government released new guidelines saying visits must be allowed for all nursing home residents. It’s a major step for families and residents living for a year and half with restrictions. Zoom chats, drive-thru celebrations, and lockdowns during outbreaks were common during...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTAL

Right to caregiver visits in Texas nursing homes on ballot for November election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas voters will consider eight proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot in November’s upcoming statewide election, including one relating to nursing home and assisted living facility residents’ right to visitors. It’s a measure Mary Nichols has been fighting for after spending months apart from her mother last...
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

We can expect more colds and flu as COVID restrictions lift: Five germs to look out for

Australia is opening up, people are mixing and mingling, and schools are back. But there's a downside. Sharing our lives with each other again also means sharing our germs. When we look at trends of illnesses in cities coming out of lockdown internationally, one thing is clear. We can expect to see more colds and flu. But what's actually causing these?
WORLD
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

COVID-19 Medicaid home care funding public comment closing after a month

The Maryland Department of Health is closing public comment asking for input on what to spend the remaining $171.45 million designated for Medicaid home and community-based health care services on Nov. 15, 2021 — about a month after opening. A public notice was issued by the health department in mid-October allowing interested parties such as; […] The post COVID-19 Medicaid home care funding public comment closing after a month appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH SERVICES
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’; Walz Says Vaccination Events Helped Close Gaps Among BIPOC Communities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the state health department is raising concern, calling new COVID-19 case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning” and that a “truly alarming spike in cases” has happened in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 5,123 newly reported positive cases, and 43 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one Douglas County resident was in their early 30s. Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday morning that the Minnesota Health Department has hosted more than 1,000 community vaccination events since February, and said the efforts have helped close the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

450K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy