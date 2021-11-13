ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

One man killed in Ridgecrest plane crash identified

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QHaG_0cvGaYlQ00

Kern County Fire confirms a two-seater plane crash southwest of Ridgecrest kills two people.

Authorities identified on Monday one man killed in the crash as Hal Derwin Wood, 68, of Murrieta, Calif. The identity of the second man killed in the crash is still pending.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 12 near Garlock Road, north of Randsburg.

Kern County Fire has passed the case off to the Bureau of Land Management, and now NTSB is in charge, and said they are investigating the crash of the Experimental STOL CH-701 aircraft.

The Kern County Sherriff's Office has closed off the area near the site.

More updates to come.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Ridgecrest, CA
City
Murrieta, CA
Kern County, CA
Accidents
Ridgecrest, CA
Accidents
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Murrieta, CA
Crime & Safety
Murrieta, CA
Accidents
Ridgecrest, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Randsburg, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident#Kern County Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy