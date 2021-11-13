One man killed in Ridgecrest plane crash identified

Kern County Fire confirms a two-seater plane crash southwest of Ridgecrest kills two people.

Authorities identified on Monday one man killed in the crash as Hal Derwin Wood, 68, of Murrieta, Calif. The identity of the second man killed in the crash is still pending.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 12 near Garlock Road, north of Randsburg.

Kern County Fire has passed the case off to the Bureau of Land Management, and now NTSB is in charge, and said they are investigating the crash of the Experimental STOL CH-701 aircraft.

The Kern County Sherriff's Office has closed off the area near the site.

More updates to come.