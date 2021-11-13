CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Allen leads Georgia State over Northeastern 83-64

 4 days ago

Corey Allen had 25 points, Justin Roberts added 22 and Georgia State defeated Northeastern 83-64 on Friday.

Allen finished with 20 or more points for the second-straight game going 10-of-19 from the floor with five 3-pointers and six assists. Nelson Phillips had 10 points and seven rebounds for Georgia State (2-0).

Chris Doherty had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (0-2). Nikola Djogo added 14 points. Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

