Motorcycle crash in Northampton injures 1 person, closes intersection

Authorities are asking people to avoid the intersection of Main Street and Cherryville Road in Northampton following a motorcycle crash Friday night that resulted in severe injuries for at least one person.

Police received multiple calls before 6 p.m. about a motorcycle crashing into a box truck in the borough, according to Northampton County Emergency Dispatch. After authorities arrived at the scene, the injured rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. No one else has been confirmed injured as of Friday night, according to dispatch.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene and were assisting with crash reconstruction and investigation. The area around Main Street and Cherryville Road is closed.