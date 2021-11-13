VIDEO: Man destroys front of business to steal ATM machine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas hair salon was the target of an ATM theft early Thursday morning that destroyed the front of the business.

The surveillance video shows a pickup truck backed up against the front of the Body Spa Salon on Tenaya Way. A man can be seen entering the business and tying a rope to the ATM machine and to his truck.

He gets into the truck and revs up the engine before pulling away — with the ATM in tow — and leaves behind a path of destruction when all the front windows of the business are shattered.

A police report was filed and the theft is under investigation.

