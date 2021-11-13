CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When the winds stop - the temperatures drop

By Ed McIntosh
 4 days ago
Strong westerly winds start over the western foothills Friday night, spreading east toward the Dakotas through the day on Saturday. Stronger winds are possible near showers Saturday afternoon as the rain could drive the winds to the surface.

Expect strong crosswinds to create hazardous driving conditions. Motorists in high-profile vehicles should consider delaying travel or using alternate routes.

Temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s for highs Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers. Monday will be the warmest day for a while with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Tuesday marks a transition to cooler days to follow. Expect more wind and showers through Tuesday afternoon.

Billings forecast:

Friday night: A 20 percent chance of evening rain. Mostly cloudy with a low around 43. Westerly wind 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Temperatures drop in the afternoon. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 15 to 25mph becoming west southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 30% chance of morning rain and light snow switches to a chance of rain. Some clearing with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

