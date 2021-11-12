CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rowdies expect a defensive battle in conference semifinal

By Darek Sharp
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqsFQ_0cvGZvpY00
Rowdies defender Conner Antley, here battling for a ball during a regular-season game vs. Pittsburgh, says Tampa Bay will have to stay on its toes against Birmingham in this week's playoff game. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — A large percentage of those who attended the Rowdies’ playoff opener will be back at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday for the Eastern Conference semifinals, and why not? Tampa Bay put on an offensive show, scoring six goals before the 6,000-plus in attendance.

Fair warning: don’t expect the same outpouring of goals. The semifinal pits the top defensive teams in the league, with Tampa Bay (24-7-2) taking on Birmingham Legion FC in a kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner faces the Louisville-Charleston survivor.

“It was just fantastic for the players; they deserved to play in front of a crowd like that, and they put on a performance that reflected the energy in the stadium,” Rowdies coach Neill Collins said. “Looking forward to seeing it again Saturday. We both need each other.”

Birmingham (19-8-6) has not won a match in three weeks, but that comes with extenuating circumstances. Legion FC, which had gone without a defeat in nine straight matches, closed the regular season with a battle for the Central Division title, falling 1-0 to perennial conference champ Louisville. Despite the loss, Birmingham’s 60 points were a club record.

Last week, the scheduled playoff meeting with Pittsburgh was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests on the Riverhounds’ side.

The Rowdies got past Birmingham 4-2 in the first round last season. Tampa Bay held a 2-0 halftime lead before the Legion stunned the Rowdies with a tying comeback, only to have Lucky Mkosana and Leo Fernandes answer.

Birmingham’s big offensive addition, former Rowdie Junior Flemmings, scored six goals this season but is with the Jamaican national team for World Cup qualifiers. The Legion don’t have many other new faces but two of them, starting defenders Phanuel Kavita and Ryan James, are among the leaders in minutes played. Tampa Bay led the league with just 23 goals allowed in 32 matches, but Birmingham was closest behind with 31 conceded.

“The matches we’ve had against Birmingham have always been tight affairs,” Collins said. “Very well-organized team. Since (last year) they’ve improved. They’ve kept good continuity, but they’ve added at the back end of the field. Top USL roster, and a well-coached team, so we’re going to have to be really creative to break them down.”

Anchoring the defense is Alex Crognale, who led the Legion in all the key stats last season, and by far in clearances this year with 110 (only Kavita, with 87, has more than 50).

To further drive home the point that a lopsided final score is unlikely, Birmingham has only surrendered more than two goals twice, allowing three in defeats to Tulsa and Memphis. After the latter setback, 3-2 on Sept. 4, Birmingham posted a pair of 1-1 draws before winning seven straight.

With Flemmings out, Neco Brett likely will be the man Tampa Bay focuses on. The veteran has 18 goals, just a few behind East-leading Sebastian Guenzatti (21) of the Rowdies. Steevan Dos Santos is red-hot of late and has 10 goals himself.

Whereas Tampa Bay built its attack from the wings against Tulsa, with Fernandes having free roam on the left, Conner Antley — who assisted Guenzatti to get the scoring started — on the right, the approach will likely be altered by Birmingham’s staunchness.

“This is going to be a bit tougher test for us,” said Antley. “Defensively they’re a good team, and I don’t think we’re going to be able to pull them out as much as we were able to (against) Tulsa. They’re gonna sit in a little bit deeper. It’s going to be more about trying to move those players than us moving the ball.”

Even if the Rowdies get some clean looks they’ll have to solve another veteran, goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel (nine shutouts).

Collins, a defender as a player, won’t mind if Saturday’s matchup finds goals a little harder to come by.

“Utmost respect to Birmingham. We have a good variety in our play. We’re not one-dimensional,” he said. “We’d like to think that we can hurt teams in different ways.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Bucs aware of Washington’s capabilities

The Bucs today return to the site of their first playoff victory in 13 seasons, a 31-23 win at Washington in an NFC wild-card game in January. (1 p.m., Fox) The victory was the first of three on the road in the postseason before the Bucs returned to Raymond James Stadium to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Kevin Cash wins second straight AL Manager of the Year award

ST. PETERSBURG — As Kevin Cash’s undistinguished playing career was wrapping up 10 or so years ago, he was just hoping for opportunities to stay in the game. He did some advance scouting for Texas at the tail end of 2011 and for Toronto in 2012, then got hired in Cleveland by Terry Francona, his former Boston manager, as the bullpen coach for 2013-14.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Memphis, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

No ‘weak link’ as Plant vies for state volleyball title

TAMPA — When the volleyball is passed to Plant setter Jennifer Rayburn, the defense must brace for a variety of possibilities — all of them troubling. Waiting to leap high and fire down a kill is one of five athletic Panthers: seniors Lily Frierson, Jordan Moore, Mackenizie Nichols and Reese Friar and freshman Maggie Dostic.
FORT MYERS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Is Florida staff shakeup enough for Dan Mullen to turn Gators around?

Florida coach Dan Mullen tried to kickstart a Gators turnaround by firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy last week. If — and it’s a big if — Mullen gets a fifth season in Gainesville, will changing assistants be enough to rescue his tenure? To find out, we looked at some recent high-profile examples of embattled coaches shaking up their staffs.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steevan Dos Santos
Person
Lucky Mkosana
Person
Phanuel Kavita
Tampa Bay Times

Our AP top 25 ballot: Cincinnati down, Oklahoma State up

My weekly AP top 25 ballot featured a few changes at the top and plenty of movement farther down. I dropped Cincinnati from third to fifth on my ballot after watching the Bearcats beat USF on Friday night. Cincinnati is a good team — maybe even a very good one — but I was still underwhelmed, as I wrote from the game. Accordingly, I dropped the Bearcats below Oregon and Ohio State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning rookie Boris Katchouk stands tall in fight with 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara

TAMPA — Lightning rookie forward Boris Katchouk picked quite an opponent for his first NHL fight. In the final minutes of the Lightning’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night, Tampa Bay’s fourth line was working resiliently on the forecheck when Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara saw Katchouk buzzing behind the net and launched the shaft of his stick to Katchouk’s head.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Bruce Arians: Bucs lacked passion on defense in loss to Washington

TAMPA — The Bucs defense needs to bring it. They must play with energy and put people on their backs, impose their will and prove they belong on top. Coach Bruce Arians said they certainly can’t let a team hold the football for 19 plays and nearly 10 1/2 minutes while driving 80 yards for the clinching touchdown.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning take down Islanders in first meeting since playoffs

TAMPA — The Lightning’s first visit from the New York Islanders since the do-or-die Game 7 win in last season’s NHL semifinals brought back memories of one of their hardest-fought games during the Stanley Cup run. For a team that’s not in the same division, the teams — as Lightning...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowdies#Tampa Bay#Birmingham Legion Fc#Central Division#Legion#Jamaican
Tampa Bay Times

How Kevin Cash’s handling of Rays’ 2020 ending keyed 2021 success

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander got a reminder of how good Kevin Cash was at his job by how he managed one of his worst moments. Cash’s decision to lift starter Blake Snell for reliever Nick Anderson was a key factor in their 2020 World Series Game 6 loss and a major flash point for extensive criticism into the offseason, and Neander was curious to see how Cash would handle the highest-profile moment in his first six years managing.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

In honor of Mike Evans’ milestone, we recall his most memorable touchdowns

Even as the Bucs stymied themselves with picks, penalties and porous third-down defense Sunday afternoon, Mike Evans reached a milestone some presumed was unattainable. With his 40-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter, the eighth-year receiver tied Mike Alstott’s franchise record for total touchdowns (71). Evans now has 70 TD catches; the other score came in 2018, when Jameis Winston coughed up the ball in the Giants end zone and Evans snagged it from a defender for six unlikely points.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ entire roster shares the pain when Tom Brady gets hit

TAMPA — You don’t last 22 years in the NFL by playing scared. You also don’t last that long by being shortsighted, reckless or stupid. So when Tom Brady got blindsided on Tampa Bay’s third play from scrimmage Sunday against Washington, his survival training took over. And it was the Bucs’ game plan that took a beating instead.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Student gives prosthesis project a Lightning-themed touch

TAMPA — Adam Kramer wanted to add one final touch. He had spent four days gathering measurements, making molds and conforming an above-the-knee prosthetic to fit his model patient, David Caras, 58, of St. Petersburg, a longtime Lightning fan. It was all part of Kramer’s final class assignment at the International Institute of Orthotics and Prosthetics in Tampa, from which he is scheduled to graduate in December.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Gift ideas for the Tampa Bay arts enthusiast in your life

It’s no secret that Tampa Bay has a vibrant arts community. But the pandemic made it difficult to experience a lot of it. Most venues are open now, with new health and safety guidelines. Arts experiences make great gifts and create lasting memories. Remember, kids love the arts, too. Take...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs mistakes, Tom Brady interceptions lead to loss at Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — Tampa Bay brings out the best in Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who handed the Bucs their worst loss of the season. The former Old Dominion star, who nearly beat the Bucs in the NFC wildcard game last season, finished the job Sunday. Using ball-control offense and converting...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Nov. 15-21

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour: The comedian sold out Madison Square Garden for four consecutive shows and was in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated The Irishman. 7 p.m. Thursday. $39.75-$129.75. Amalie Arena, Tampa. 813-301-6500. Florida Orchestra Rock Concert: The orchestra is joined by local rock band Jeans and Classics to present...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy