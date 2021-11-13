Uno hosts first-ever world championship

BOSTON (CBS) — A big win for a small business. “It’s pretty huge. It’s kind of hard for me to put into words. I think that being a partner of Team USA has traditionally been something reserved for really major brands,” said Christina Pardy, Founder & CEO of Sh*t That I Knit, or STIK. The Boston-based knitwear company is an official licensee for Team USA during next year’s Olympic Winter Games. “STIK is a team of 8 women. We are mega-fans of the Olympics. Now to see our hats on some of these winter athletes, it’s a pinch-me moment. It’s unbelievable,” said Megan...

