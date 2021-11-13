CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

18-year-old arrested after chase ends in crash in Des Moines

WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OR6K_0cvGX4e400

DES MOINES, Iowa — A drive-by shooting resulted in a police chase and a crash in Des Moines on Friday, police said.

Des Moines police officers were first called to the shooting near East 12th Street and Fremont Street before noon. No one was hurt in the shooting.

A short time later, investigators spotted the SUV believed to have been involved in the drive-by shooting. Police say the driver refused to stop and eventually crashed near East 27th Street and University Avenue.

Officers arrested the driver, 18-year-old Michael Russell. He is charged with eluding, reckless use of a firearm, and interference with official acts.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle managed to run away and remains at large.

