NFL

Dallas Cowboys star Tyron Smith (ankle) to sit vs. Falcons

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to his injured ankle.

It marks the second straight game in which Smith will be sidelined. He didn’t practice at all this week.

Smith, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has started all 140 games played during his 11 NFL seasons.

Defensive end Randy Gregory (calf) was ruled out earlier this week when he was placed on injured reserve. Receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) and third-string quarterback Will Grier (knee) are listed as questionable.

Atlanta cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) was ruled out Friday. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (concussion), linebacker Steven Means (knee) and tight end Lee Smith (back) were listed as doubtful, and defensive lineman John Cominsky (shoulder) is questionable.

–Field Level Media

