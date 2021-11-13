CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles vs Broncos: Re-emphasis on running game brings hope for both teams

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rc47n_0cvGWMCQ00

Eagles vs Broncos Week 10 NFL game preview

The Denver Broncos were expected to take a step back when they traded linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams a week ago, but it wasn’t the case against the Dallas Cowboys .

Denver’s defense dominated the Cowboys in Dallas while Miller was getting acclimated to his new team. Now the Broncos (5-4) are riding a two-game winning streak heading into a home showdown with another NFC East opponent.

Eagles vs Broncos: Running with the horses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXs8E_0cvGWMCQ00
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) are coming off a last-second loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and are looking to get back into the division race. To do that they will continue to try and run the ball like they have the past two weeks.

After de-emphasizing the running game through the first seven weeks of the season, Philadelphia has used it to take some pressure off second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts .

The Eagles nearly doubled their rushing attempts the past two weeks compared to their first seven games — they have averaged 42.5 attempts the past two games compared to 23.4 carries before that — and have gained 412 yards on the ground in those two games.

Philadelphia has been productive in the ground game despite an injury to starting running back Miles Sanders. Jordan Howard has been the lead back and will likely continue in that role after being signed to the active roster. He was a practice roster call-up the previous two games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UMmL_0cvGWMCQ00
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns surge, Buffalo Bills stumble entering Week 10

Hurts has attempted just 31 passes and rushed for 133 yards the past two games.

“We definitely have to build on this,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “There is no secret. Jalen has had good practices the last two weeks, played two good games in a row, so we just have to go back and have another week like we did last week, offensively, to put ourselves in position to win next week.”

Philadelphia had five players not practicing on Wednesday due to injury — defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee), safety Rodney McLeod (neck), cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Sweat (concussion).

Eagles vs Broncos: Denver looking for continued success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ert1h_0cvGWMCQ00
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will contend with a Denver defense that has played at a higher level after a four-game skid, but a team that is dealing with injuries to key players. Offensive guard Graham Glasgow was placed on injured reserve with a fractured ankle and cornerback Patrick Surtain II has a sprained knee.

Left tackle Garett Bolles, safety Caden Sterns, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, tackle Bobby Massie, defensive end McTelvin Agim, wide receiver Tim Patrick, linebacker Malik Reed and defensive end Shelby Harris did not practice Wednesday.

Harris was dealing with a non-COVID illness while Okwuegbunam and Patrick are dealing with knee injuries. Bolles and Reed did not play in the win over Dallas.

The Broncos activated tight end Noah Fant and guard Netane Muti from the reserve/COVID-19 list and added cornerback Michael Ojemudia and inside linebacker Justin Strnad to that list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3audVH_0cvGWMCQ00
Also Read:
Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Kyler Murray slips, Carson Wentz enters top-ten

Quarterback Drew Lock was on the list for the last game and the team has exhibited increased caution.

“We’re taking the right measures,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “We’re taking a preventative approach in catching this thing before it spreads. We’re spaced out in meetings now, like offensively we’re meeting in the indoor facility. Making the meeting rooms bigger. And enforcing guys wearing the masks. Even if you are vaccinated.”

In a twist, Denver claimed cornerback Mac McCain off waivers from Philadelphia.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
The Spun

Cowboys Want NFL To Review CeeDee Lamb Choking Incident

Lost in the excitement of the Dallas Cowboys beating the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott this past week was a choking incident involving star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. On the play in question, Lamb caught a pass and was tackled out of bounds by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. But as the two grappled on the ground, Smith appeared to have his arm wrapped around Lamb’s neck.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player has surprising comment about coaches after latest loss

Things appear to be falling apart for the Denver Broncos after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos dropped to 5-5 with Sunday’s 30-13 home loss to the Eagles. Denver’s defense allowed a whopping 214 rushing yards to a Philadelphia team missing lead back Miles Sanders due to injury. That marks the third time in the last six weeks the Broncos have allowed 147 rushing yards or more in a game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Broncos Week#The Los Angeles Rams#The Los Angeles Chargers#Lincoln Financial Field#Cleveland Browns#Buffalo Bills
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

These Denver Broncos stink

Halfway into the sixth season following the Super Bowl run in 2015, I have officially run out of things to say about the Denver Broncos. How many synonyms for putrid, disgusting, offensive, or upsetting are there? I’ve used them all. It’s exhausting getting up early every Monday and trying to come up with some new way to describe the shambles that is Denver football.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy