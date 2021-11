Spanning 22 seasons as of now, American Pickers is as popular as ever. Nevertheless, without official confirmation of a 23rd season, can we expect it?. The show is still going strong and though the cast has seen a change or two, the foundation resonates with fans to this day. Naturally, since the History Channel hasn’t announced anything, all we can do is speculate. If we go by the show’s past, a few months typically separate each season.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO