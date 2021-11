Well, at least Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) is being upfront about his client in the December 9 Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover. The two-episode event sees Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) on trial for Kathy Stabler’s (Isabel Gillies) murder, and it’s one of the most important cases of Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) career — and Barba’s. Yes, Barba is defending Wheatley, which, as we expected, doesn’t go over well with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) when the now defense attorney informs his friend in the promo after they hug. (We’ve always wanted Barba and Christopher Meloni‘s Detective Elliot Stabler to meet, but not like this, with the former defending the man on trial for the latter’s wife!)

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO