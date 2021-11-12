CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Dr provides tips on staying safe in crowds as Astroworld lawsuits mount

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fiJl_0cvGV9qR00

More lawsuits are being filed on behalf of concertgoers injured or mentally scarred from the deadly crowd surge at the Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival last week in Houston.

Euneka Smith was at the concert and called it the most traumatizing night of her life - especially upon discovering someone was having a seizure right next to her.

"I'm looking around for the paramedics, I don't see anyone responding," Smith said. "The woman hits the ground and I'm the next person behind this woman. Her feet are next to my feet. The only thing that I can think of is that if I trip over this woman's feet, we're going to create a pile-up."

Fort Worth ER Doctor J. Mack Slaughter with Texas Health Resources says when you're in a crowd like that keep your hands up giving you a bit more space to adequately breath, and whatever you do, don't fall down.

"It almost becomes a massive liquid, the physics turns into what you would see with liquid and so if you pull the drain out of a bathtub, what happens? Everything starts pouring down that hole. So, if one or two people falls and the masses then collapses on that hole [and] it turns into this huge dog pile and the people at the bottom - you know what's going to happen to them."

Slaughter's put out a TikTok video with tips on how to survive crowd crush that's been viewed by millions of people.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy