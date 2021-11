(Red Oak) -- Both state and local officials agree--Tuesday's general election went smoothly in Montgomery County. By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the first tier of canvassing of the results from last week's citywide and school board elections, encompassing races taking place within the county. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke says 16.23% of the county's registered voters cast ballots in the election. And, the county passed a state-required audit with flying colors. Burke says state officials selected one of the county's precincts to compare results to the voting machine count from Election Night. She says a hand count of the results Monday proved a perfect match.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO