CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

COP26 climate negotiations go into overtime

By Alexandra Limon
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMd2K_0cvGU6ET00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As negotiators worked past the final planned hours of the COP26 global climate conference, protests broke out as agreements were being finalized.

The goal of the conference is to save the world from the worst impacts of climate change. Simon Stiel, the climate minister for the island of Grenada, said, “We owe our children, our grandchildren. This is critical.”

World Resource Institute Director David Waskow noted there is an increasing scarcity of water. “How do you deal with potential effects of severe weather events?”

Those events could include entire communities getting wiped out by rising sea levels and severe storms, as well as heat and droughts so extreme they’re impacting global food and water supplies.

“We need to make sure major emitters reduce their emissions so that we keep 1.5 alive,” said European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans.

Some countries are reluctant to commit to ending the use of coal and stopping subsidies for other fossil fuels. COP26 negotiators also struggled to get commitments to fund two different global initiatives.

One would double the funds to help developing nations pay for infrastructure needed to deal with climate change.

“This is personal,” Timmermans said. “This is not about politics.”

The more contentious fund would ensure that countries that cause the most emissions — like the United States — pay a combined $100 billion a year for the loss and damage developing nations suffer from climate change because those nations created the least emissions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Protesters rally for climate justice worldwide during COP26

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied for climate justice across the world Saturday as the United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up its first of two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland. Young activists and students began protesting in Glasgow on Friday with a student march, civilian presentations and Swedish climate activist...
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

Nearly 200 nations strike climate deal with coal compromise

GLASGOW, Scotland — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” rather […]
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

This one image illustrates the severity of climate change

Tuvalu representative Simon Kofe delivered a speech to delegates at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in a memorable way this week by standing in the rising seawater he was warning the world about. In the four-minute-long video, Kofe, the Tuvalu minister of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs, explained there is no time left for speeches because coastal areas are flooding, and not just in small island nations like his.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Sidney Sun Telegraph

A Different Look At Climate Change

Before I dive in to today’s topic, a bit of background is in order. I’ve been involved in weather on a professional level for more than 40 years. Previous jobs include broadcast, online and print meteorology, fire meteorology, forensic meteorology and expert testimony in meteorology. Critics will point out weather is not climate. Yes, but meteorological education in my case included climatology, and weather over time is climate. I am qualified to speak on this topic.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frans Timmermans
UPI News

World leaders miss deadline, keep negotiating climate agreement at COP26

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The U.N. Climate Change Conference missed its Friday evening deadline to agree to a new pact called the Glasgow Agreement. Negotiations on the deal, which must be agreed to in its entirety by all leaders, went into overtime, beyond the 6 p.m. deadline. The New York Times reported that negotiators said hours of talks on the pact still remained as of the deadline.
News4Jax.com

Coming off climate talks, US to hold huge crude sale in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Greta Thunberg derides COP26 climate pact: 'Blah, blah, blah'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg derided the COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland that concluded this weekend, summarizing it as "Blah, blah, blah." Her characterization of the meetings as a lot of useless talk mirrored that of other critics – including some who viewed the proceedings from a much different perspective than the 18-year-old Swede.
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

Blah, Blah, Blah, the Climate Blame Game

The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves-Cassius. For the first Earth Day in 1970, the famed illustrator Walt Kelly paraphrased Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry when his Pogo character looked across a field of debris and uttered the now iconic phrase. We have met the enemy, and he is us.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Climate Change#Politics#Nexstar#World Resource Institute#European Commission#Wlns 6 News
AFP

Global powers urged to go further after UN climate deal

UN climate change summit host Boris Johnson, on Sunday hailed a last-ditch agreement to tackle global warming but said he was disappointed it did not go further on tackling use of high-polluting coal. Nearly 200 countries on Saturday pledged to speed up the fight against rising temperatures, after two weeks of non-stop negotiations. British Prime Minister Johnson called the 11th-hour deal "truly historic" and said it signalled "the beginning of the end for coal power". But he said his "delight at this progress" was "tinged with disappointment" because of a failure to secure agreement of all countries to keep coal in the ground.India and China weakened the language of the final text, forcing tears and an exasperated apology from Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma.
ENVIRONMENT
gcaptain.com

COP26 Summit Is A Make or Break Chance To Avert Climate Disaster

GLASGOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) – The United Nations COP26 summit that starts in Glasgow this week has been billed as a make-or-break chance to save the planet from the most calamitous effects of climate change. Delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a...
The Guardian

US rejoins coalition to achieve 1.5C goal at UN climate talks

The US has rejoined the High Ambition Coalition at the UN climate talks, the group of developed and developing countries that ensured the 1.5C goal was a key plank of the Paris agreement. The decision by the world’s biggest economy and second biggest emitter, after China, to return to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Law.com

COP26 Negotiations: A Progress Update

There has been a strong will to finalise an outstanding, yet essential aspect of the 'Paris Rulebook'. The UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, is taking place in Glasgow with many world leaders in attendance. Law.com International is running a regular blog on the event written by lawyers on the ground.
ENVIRONMENT
hot96.com

Factbox-Halfway through COP26, where do climate negotiations stand?

GLASGOW (Reuters) – With the COP26 deadline closing in, government ministers arrived in Glasgow on Monday to attempt to strike a deal on global rules to help keep climate change in check. But as the second week of the U.N. talks in Glasgow began, the thorniest issues remained unresolved. The...
GLASGOW, KY
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy