Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65

By CHARLESTON, S.C.
 4 days ago

Jaylin Andrews had a career-high...

Seattle Times

Horne scores 28 to lead Tulsa past Northwestern St. 82-75

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne matched his career high with 28 points as Tulsa topped Northwestern State 82-75 on Wednesday night. Sam Griffin had 17 points for Tulsa (1-0). Darien Jackson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Rey Idowu had eight rebounds. Horne made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Kendal...
TULSA, OK
247Sports

UNC vs Loyola (Md.) Preview

ACC Network (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander) “For seven years, I was the head coach of the JV program that we have here. So I've been in situations where you have to make decisions and again, I played basketball my entire life. I've been out there and so I know basketball. I know Carolina basketball. So, yes, this will be the first time as the head coach during a regular season. But again, I've had a lot of experiences, whether it be on the court or on the bench that I can pull from to help me make decisions during the game. “ - UNC head coach Hubert Davis.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
raleighnews.net

Hubert Davis wins debut as No. 19 UNC tops Loyola (Md.)

Caleb Love scored 22 points and Brady Manek added 20 helping Hubert Davis score a victory in his first game as head coach of No. 19 North Carolina, which topped Loyola (Md.) 83-67 on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. Dawson Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, had 12 points and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
State
Maryland State
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Volleyball Wraps Up Season Friday at Loyola (Md.)

Who: Bucknell (7-17, 3-12 PL) at Loyola (15-10, 7-7 PL) When: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Where: Reitz Arena – Baltimore, Md. Bucknell visits the Loyola Greyhounds on Friday for its final match of the 2021 season. With a victory, Bucknell would collect its highest Patriot League win total since 2017. The Bison lost 3-1 against the Greyhounds at home back on Oct. 9.
BALTIMORE, MD
Loyola Phoenix

Loyola Powers Past Coppin State in 2021-2022 Home Opener

The 2020-21 No. 1 scoring defense was out on display when the Loyola men’s basketball team (1-0) defeated Coppin State University in the Ramblers’ home opener. Holding the Eagles back to win by a margin of 58 points, Loyola hit the ground running in what became an exhilarating matchup for the Ramblers, taking the final victory 103-45.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Aher Uguak leads Loyola over Coppin State

Aher Uguak had 16 points to lead six Loyola players in double figures as the Ramblers easily defeated Coppin State 103-45 on Tuesday night in a season opener at Gentile Arena. Saint Thomas, Braden Norris and Ryan Schwieger added 13 points apiece for the Ramblers. Chris Knight chipped in 10 points as did Lucas Williamson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina Men's Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business and earned head coach Hubert Davis a win in his debut with the 83-67 win over Loyola (MD). Caleb Love was solid from start to finish and recorded 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Brady Manek contributed right from the start and finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Fellow transfer Dawson Garcia had a nice start as well, with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bucknellbison.com

Volleyball Falls 3-0 at Loyola (Md.) in Season Finale

BALTIMORE, Md. – Bucknell volleyball concluded its 2021 season at Reitz Arena Friday evening, falling 3-0 to Loyola (Md.). The Bison led much of the way in the second set, which was their strongest of the evening, but 22 attack errors against 21 kills resulted in a -.009 hitting percentage and gave way to the Greyhound victory.
MARYLAND STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ognacevic carries Lipscomb past Loyola (MD) 70-65

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Loyola (MD) 70-65 on Sunday. Ahsan Asadullah had 13 points and nine rebounds for Lipscomb (3-1). Greg Jones scored 12 points, KJ Johnson 10 and Will Pruitt had a career-high 10 rebounds. Cam Spencer had 23 points...
BASKETBALL
Frankfort Times

UC San Diego tops San Diego Christian 97-60

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael Pearson Jr. came off the bench to score 18 points to carry UC San Diego to a 97-60 win over San Diego Christian on Tuesday night. Jake Kosakowski had 13 points for UC San Diego (3-0). Toni Rocak added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin DeGraaf had 10 points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
live5news.com

Tucker carries College of Charleston past Loyola (Md.) 79-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brenden Tucker had 20 points as College of Charleston defeated Loyola (Md.) 79-72 on Saturday. John Meeks had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for College of Charleston (3-0). Ben Burnham added 11 points. Reyne Smith had 10 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 7 points and 12 rebounds.
CHARLESTON, SC
KTVZ

Abogidi leads Washington State past UC Santa Barbara, 73-65

PULLMAN, Wa. (AP) — Efe Abogidi scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots as Washington State took a commanding lead in the first half and cruised to a 73-65 win over UC Santa Barbara. The Cougars took a 41-25 lead at the half and Abogidi’s dunk with 2:45 left gave them a 71-56 lead.
WASHINGTON STATE
wfxrtv.com

Defensive effort leads Virginia Tech past Radford 65-39

BLACKSBURG —The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team limited Radford to a 28-percent shooting performance, including 2-for-24 from three, in a 65-39 win inside Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies (3-0, 0-0 ACC) had three players score in double figures, led by Storm Murphy, who had 17 points. Justyn Mutts added 11 points...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Frankfort Times

Michigan hoops coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and the school have agreed to a five-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by athletic director Warde Manuel on Tuesday night, a couple hours before the reigning Associated Press coach of the year led the fourth-ranked Wolverines against Seton Hall.
MICHIGAN STATE
insidepacksports.com

BOX SCORE: NC State 79, Central Conn. State 65

Here are the stats from NC State's 79-65 win over Central Conn. State. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2021 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
COLLEGE SPORTS

