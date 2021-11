Universal Orlando has announced that it is permanently closing one of its attractions. It’s the second attraction that the theme park has decided to shutter. Since 2005, Fear Factor Live invited Universal Orlando guests to be part of the show. Countless numbers of visitors to the Florida theme park faced their fears to the enjoyment of the crowds. The Fear Factor stage has been shut down since March 2020. Currently, that area has been used for the Halloween Nightmare Fuel stage show which is part of Halloween Horror Nights. It will officially close on November 1st and there has been no announcement about what the park will do with the space.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO