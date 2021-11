Temperatures and wind chills will take a tumble for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is the coldest of the two. Highs crawl their way back to 30°. With the stiff northwesterly wind through the day each day, the wind chills are most definitely a factor. The coldest will be Thursday morning where we take aim on single digits. Teens for wind chills will be common through Thursday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO