Saints without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson, Armstead vs. Titans

When NFL owners and the NFL Players Association agreed to add a 17th regular-season game to the schedule, fans wondered where the 17th game would come from. With a 16 game schedule, a team plays each team in their division twice, along with a single game against each team out of an NFC and AFC division, rotating each of those two divisions on an annual basis. The other two games were against the opponent from the other same conference divisions that finished in the same place in their division the prior season.

