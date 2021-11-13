CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson, Armstead vs. Titans

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara,...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Saints Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara in danger of missing Week 10 vs. Titans?

The New Orleans Saints could be without their best offensive player in Week 10. Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with a knee injury, and according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the 26-year-old is "probably doubtful" for the Saints' game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. New Orleans enters the contest at 5-3 and in second place in the NFC South, while Tennessee has won five in a row and is atop the AFC South standings at 7-2.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Will Be Without 3 Starters vs. Titans This Weekend

The hits just keep on coming for the Saints. On Friday, the team ruled out three key players for this weekend’s matchup against the Titans. It was becoming evident that Saints running back Alvin Kamara would miss this Sunday’s game. He’s dealing with a mild knee sprain that he sustained in last week’s loss to the Falcons.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints rule All-Pro RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out vs. Titans

It was learned on Thursday that the 5-3 New Orleans Saints could be without All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game at the 7-2 Tennessee Titans because of a knee injury he picked up in last Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Per Mike Triplett of ESPN, Saints...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints at Titans Thursday injury report: RB Alvin Kamara misses second practice

Thursday’s practice brings no news of improvement for the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara. Kamara, along with rookie DE Payton Turner, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and OL Terron Armstead did not participate in practice for the second straight day. With Kamara trending, at this point, toward not playing, the Saints’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Atlanta#American Football#Ap#Star New Orleans Saints
fox8live.com

Kamara misses Saints practice on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Wednesday with an apparent knee issue. Kamara has been the Saints best and most reliable offensive weapon this season. He leads the team in receptions, rushing yards, and touchdowns. Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) and Payton Turner...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints rule out RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead on final Week 10 injury report

So this feels significant. The Tennessee Titans practiced without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Friday, with Titans coach Mike Vrabel noting that Tannehill was dealing with an unspecified illness. While he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, the Titans still expect Tannehill to be under center on Sunday — he just may not be at full strength.
NFL
okcheartandsoul.com

NFL Week 10 injuries: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa questionable vs. Ravens; Alvin Kamara misses Saints practice

And just like that, we’re halfway through the 2021 regular season. With nine weeks in the rearview mirror and nine more on the horizon, it’ll certainly be a mad dash for a number of clubs as they look to reach the postseason. This week there are a number of pivotal games for the playoff standings, including Patriots-Browns and Chiefs-Raiders. Of course, injuries are always going to factor into these games in some form or another and Week 10 is no exception.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Saints might not have Alvin Kamara for Week 10 matchup vs. Titans

The New Orleans Saints may have to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 without their No. 1 running back, Alvin Kamara. Kamara may have gotten a little too banged up in Week 9’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, as sources say the running back did not practice with the team on Wednesday.
NFL
247Sports

Alvin Kamara out for Saints' game against Tennessee Titans

Alvin Kamara is out Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury. The team officially released its final injury report Friday afternoon and, among a litany of injuries, Kamara was one of a few players ruled out. Starting defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and starting offensive tackle Terron Armstead are also out.
NFL
929thelake.com

Saints vs Titans Final Injury Report – Kamara and Others Officially Out For Sunday’s Game

When NFL owners and the NFL Players Association agreed to add a 17th regular-season game to the schedule, fans wondered where the 17th game would come from. With a 16 game schedule, a team plays each team in their division twice, along with a single game against each team out of an NFC and AFC division, rotating each of those two divisions on an annual basis. The other two games were against the opponent from the other same conference divisions that finished in the same place in their division the prior season.
NFL
1045thezone.com

Titans vs. Saints: Week 10 Primer

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) return to Nissan Stadium this Sunday with their five-game winning streak, as the New Orleans Saints (5-3) come marching into Nashville. New Orleans visits Middle Tennessee for the second time in three seasons, now possible with 17 regular season games. Last week, the Saints saw their three-game winning streak come to an end, falling to the Atlanta Falcons 27-25.
NFL
theScore

Kamara ruled out vs. Titans with knee injury

The New Orleans Saints ruled out running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The four-time Pro Bowler didn't practice all week. Head coach Sean Payton described Kamara's ailment as "a knee injury that he's rehabbing (to...
NFL
WWL-TV

Mouton: Saints without Kamara need to win the turnover battle

NEW ORLEANS — It's a gorgeous day at Nissan stadium in Nashville. The inactive list is out. First of all the Saints did not put Alvin Kamara or Terron Armstead on injured reserve. They are both inactive for today's game so they won't play but that doesn't mean the Saints...
NFL
chatsports.com

Mark Ingram's Fantasy Outlook vs. Titans After Alvin Kamara Ruled out with Injury

Mark Ingram is set to lead the New Orleans Saints' backfield Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with Alvin Kamara officially ruled out for the game. The Saints announced Friday that Kamara will not play against the Titans due to a knee sprain suffered last week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy