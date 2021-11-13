Saints without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson, Armstead vs. Titans

The New Orleans Saints could be without their best offensive player in Week 10. Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with a knee injury, and according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the 26-year-old is "probably doubtful" for the Saints' game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. New Orleans enters the contest at 5-3 and in second place in the NFC South, while Tennessee has won five in a row and is atop the AFC South standings at 7-2.
The New Orleans Saints are set to take on the Tennessee Titans in what should be an electric matchup. However, head coach Sean Payton raises concerns about Alvin Kamara’s status for this important matchup. According to James Palmer, the Saints head coach “hasn’t said if (Kamara) is going to play.”...
The hits just keep on coming for the Saints. On Friday, the team ruled out three key players for this weekend’s matchup against the Titans. It was becoming evident that Saints running back Alvin Kamara would miss this Sunday’s game. He’s dealing with a mild knee sprain that he sustained in last week’s loss to the Falcons.
It was learned on Thursday that the 5-3 New Orleans Saints could be without All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game at the 7-2 Tennessee Titans because of a knee injury he picked up in last Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Per Mike Triplett of ESPN, Saints...
It's "next man up" yet again for New Orleans, who goes into this week's big matchup against Tennessee without star RB Alvin Kamara. Let's look back at how the Saints have fared without Kamara in the past.
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' offense will be even more depleted Sunday at the Tennessee Titans after they ruled out running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder). The Saints (5-3) also ruled out safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot). The team Thursday had placed rookie...
Thursday’s practice brings no news of improvement for the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara. Kamara, along with rookie DE Payton Turner, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and OL Terron Armstead did not participate in practice for the second straight day. With Kamara trending, at this point, toward not playing, the Saints’...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Wednesday with an apparent knee issue. Kamara has been the Saints best and most reliable offensive weapon this season. He leads the team in receptions, rushing yards, and touchdowns. Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) and Payton Turner...
Three starters for the New Orleans Saints did not participate in Wednesday's practice ahead of their Week 10 clash against the Tennessee Titans, including star running back Alvin Kamara, starting nickelback C.J. Gardner-Johnson and starting left tackle Terron Armstead. Another role player, first-round draft pick in defensive end Payton Turner,...
So this feels significant. The Tennessee Titans practiced without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Friday, with Titans coach Mike Vrabel noting that Tannehill was dealing with an unspecified illness. While he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, the Titans still expect Tannehill to be under center on Sunday — he just may not be at full strength.
And just like that, we’re halfway through the 2021 regular season. With nine weeks in the rearview mirror and nine more on the horizon, it’ll certainly be a mad dash for a number of clubs as they look to reach the postseason. This week there are a number of pivotal games for the playoff standings, including Patriots-Browns and Chiefs-Raiders. Of course, injuries are always going to factor into these games in some form or another and Week 10 is no exception.
The New Orleans Saints may have to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 without their No. 1 running back, Alvin Kamara. Kamara may have gotten a little too banged up in Week 9’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, as sources say the running back did not practice with the team on Wednesday.
For the second straight day, the New Orleans Saints didn't get great injury news, as three starters missed practice yet again with their injuries. How will that affect the Saints' game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans? Can they bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons without them?
Alvin Kamara is out Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury. The team officially released its final injury report Friday afternoon and, among a litany of injuries, Kamara was one of a few players ruled out. Starting defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and starting offensive tackle Terron Armstead are also out.
When NFL owners and the NFL Players Association agreed to add a 17th regular-season game to the schedule, fans wondered where the 17th game would come from. With a 16 game schedule, a team plays each team in their division twice, along with a single game against each team out of an NFC and AFC division, rotating each of those two divisions on an annual basis. The other two games were against the opponent from the other same conference divisions that finished in the same place in their division the prior season.
The Tennessee Titans (7-2) return to Nissan Stadium this Sunday with their five-game winning streak, as the New Orleans Saints (5-3) come marching into Nashville. New Orleans visits Middle Tennessee for the second time in three seasons, now possible with 17 regular season games. Last week, the Saints saw their three-game winning streak come to an end, falling to the Atlanta Falcons 27-25.
The New Orleans Saints ruled out running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The four-time Pro Bowler didn't practice all week. Head coach Sean Payton described Kamara's ailment as "a knee injury that he's rehabbing (to...
NEW ORLEANS — It's a gorgeous day at Nissan stadium in Nashville. The inactive list is out. First of all the Saints did not put Alvin Kamara or Terron Armstead on injured reserve. They are both inactive for today's game so they won't play but that doesn't mean the Saints...
Mark Ingram is set to lead the New Orleans Saints' backfield Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with Alvin Kamara officially ruled out for the game. The Saints announced Friday that Kamara will not play against the Titans due to a knee sprain suffered last week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Comments / 0