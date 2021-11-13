Snow showers push out

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s that time of year, time for Your Local Weather Authority’s winter outlook!. We’ve spent the past couple of months pouring over the data and it looks like this winter will feature snowfall totals a little below-average. If our forecast is verified, this would continue a trend...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
Who doesn't like snowfall? Especially when the echoes of Santa's bell call for holidays! The weather forecast for Boston is predicted to have above-average snowfall this year. The average snowfall in Boston is expected between 45-55 inches. So, if you haven't already, get some boots, gloves, and whatever else you'll need to get ready for heavy snow.
The area is much milder today from our weekend dance with the wintry weather, and we should warm up even more Wednesday and Thursday. The highs will be in the 70s most locations east of the foothills under mostly sunny skies. The flow of air tonight and Wednesday will be...
Temperatures and wind chills will take a tumble for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is the coldest of the two. Highs crawl their way back to 30°. With the stiff northwesterly wind through the day each day, the wind chills are most definitely a factor. The coldest will be Thursday morning where we take aim on single digits. Teens for wind chills will be common through Thursday afternoon.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Potomac/Seeley Lake Region through midnight... Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. Snow bands will continue to develop and move over the Interstate 90 corridor from Frenchtown to Bearmouth through the evening hours. These bands will also impact the S curves on Highway 93 from Missoula to Lolo. Rapidly changing road conditions and very low visibility can be expected under these bands.
Strong wind gusts continue to hamper the area for the rest of this weeked. For Wednesday and Thursday, wind gusts in the 30-35 mph range will be common through the middle and afternoon of each day. The big difference from Tuesday... the change in direction. We'll be out of the northwest to ensure the chill is brought back to the area.
The sun will be in and out of passing clouds on Tuesday. A few light snow showers are possible, but most of us don't see any precipitation. High temperatures will range from 35 to 45 degrees around northern Michigan. Wind will come from the southeast 5-15 mph. Tuesday night will...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future.
Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees.
The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day.
Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around.
South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in.
On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s.
The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
A front dropping in from the North with bring clouds and cooler temperatures today and for the rest of the week. Yesterday we topped out at 90 in Palm Springs for the 6th day in a row, but today will break that streak. Cooler air is filtering in and will drop us in the lower
A milder night ahead courtesy of southerly winds across the area. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Warm and breezy out there for our Wednesday as high temperatures push the upper 70s to lower 80s.
CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns on Wednesday.
Wednesday will start off cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.
rain showers are likely throughout the day as colder air settles in. Temperatures drop to the 40s by late afternoon and rain showers wrap up by the evening.
Temperatures drop to the upper 30s on Thursday.
Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend. Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, along with scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, can I rant about something that is a little annoying right now?
You may have seen it on your social media feed popping up yesterday. I am talking about articles and social media posts talking about potential systems more than a week out.
The problem with these early forecasts is that weather is all about probabilities. A chance for rain. A temperature forecast. We take math and science and come up with the most likely solution or outcome.
