CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods, Butch Harmon, Kenny G (!) — and one of the best betting stories you’ll hear

By Nick Piastowski
Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods, one of the greatest golfers of all-time, was paired with Kenny G, one of the greatest jazz saxophonists of all-time, and the jazz man got a sense of how this was going to go after four strokes. Kenny had parred the par-4 1st during this pro-am at Sherwood in...

golf.com

Comments / 1

Related
thefocus.news

Rumours: Are Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren back together?

Recent rumours allege that the golf legend wants to marry his ex-wife. But are Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren back together, and what’s their current relationship status?. According to a recent report in the National Enquirer, Tiger Woods wants to remarry his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Fox Sports Australia published a...
NFL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Announces Great News For His Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods announced a big-time field for his golf tournament, set to take place in The Bahamas later this year. While Woods continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year, he’s starting to take some big steps. It remains to be seen when Woods will get back to playing professionally, but he’s already been spotted on the golf course, walking without crutches.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Kenny G recounts classic Tiger Woods gambling story

Most golf pundits and backers are aware of the skins, money-games and side-bets that the professionals play in ‘friendly’ matches and pro-ams, perhaps none as legendary as the Phil Mickelson bets or his great spats with Joel Dahmen. But few knew of the story involving Tiger Woods, his former coach Butch Harmon and saxophonist Kenny G!
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Kenny G
Person
Tiger Woods
TMZ.com

Tiger Woods Walking With Noticeable Limp During L.A. Visit

Tiger Woods has ditched the crutches and the walking aids ... but the golf superstar still has a noticeable limp in his gait -- new video shows. Woods was spotted arriving at a hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night ... and you can see in footage, his surgically repaired leg is still clearly far from 100 percent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

"I was too arrogant": Top golf instructor Sean Foley on time with Tiger Woods

Top golf instructor Sean Foley has admitted to being "too arrogant" and "overcoaching" Tiger Woods during his four-year stint with the 15-time major winner. Foley is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, golf coaches in the world. He has shown this in his work with people such as Woods, Justin Rose, Danny Willett and Lydia Ko.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barstool Sports#Espn
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: When’s the best time for a clubfitting? Tiger Woods knows

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which our resident dimplehead (a.k.a., GOLF’s managing editor of equipment, Jonathan Wall) fields your hard-hitting gear questions. When’s the best time to go through a clubfitting? I’m always swinging well at the...
GOLF
Golf.com

Sean Foley reveals an impressive detail about Tiger Woods’ wedge warmup routine

As Claude Harmon noted on this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, more people have walked on the moon than have coached Tiger Woods. One of the lucky few who has: Sean Foley, whose guest appearance in front of a live audience at GOLF’s Top 100 Teacher Summit at Pinehurst was full of interesting tidbits about the art of instructing the world’s best players.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Butch Harmon: What I’ve Learned From My Players

I STARTED WORKING WITH GREG NORMAN in 1991, shortly after he lost his No. 1 ranking to Nick Faldo. Greg had developed a flaw in his swing. He’d slide his hips so hard toward the target on the downswing that the club would drop behind him, sometimes causing a fatal block to the right. I knew we had to get him to rotate his hips earlier coming down to take away some of that slide. Greg is the most focused person I’ve ever been around. When he wants something, he’s relentless, and he committed to making the change. It was grueling at times, but two years later, he got back to No. 1. The lesson for me was, great players can physically do whatever you ask them to do—it’s a very transparent process. You’re either right or wrong, and you better be right.
GOLF
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Justin Thomas: '(Tiger Woods is) doing well, especially all things considered'

Tiger Woods appears to be progressing on his road to recovery. "(Woods is) doing well, especially all things considered," fellow PGA Tour player and friend Justin Thomas said on a recent appearance on the No Laying Up podcast. Thomas acknowledged that he visits Woods a few times a week when...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

World-famous musician Kenny G shares AMAZING Tiger Woods gambling story

Kenny G, Tiger Woods and Butch Harmon. These three men turn out to produce a fantastic gambling story that occurred on the PGA Tour. Who'd have thought it?. Speaking on the Fore Play Golf podcast by Barstool Sports, the famous saxophonist recalled his memories of playing with Woods in various Pro-Ams and celebrity events.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

This Charles Barkley dagger of Zion Williamson was so funny it made Shaq cry

So far this (young) NBA season, we have yet to see Pelicans big boy/former Duke phenom Zion Williamson take the court. Williamson has been recovering from offseason foot surgery—a process that might take two to three more weeks, according to head coach Willie Green—and his presence has been sorely missed, as the Pelicans have slumped to a dismal 1-7, good for the dead last in the Western Conference.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy