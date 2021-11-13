Virginia Supreme Court agrees to hear Daily Press, Virginian-Pilot media access case; papers win rulings in two other cases

The Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot made significant strides Friday in recent efforts to keep Newport News courtrooms open to the press and public.

First, a three-justice panel at the Virginia Supreme Court voted to grant the newspapers’ appeal to a closed bond hearing earlier this year for a Newport News police officer charged with murder, meaning the case will be heard by the full seven-member high court.

Then, a Newport News Circuit Court judge handed down two rulings in support of news media access in two other pending high-profile cases.

Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile vacated press restrictions that a Newport News juvenile court judge had imposed in early October in the Heritage High School shooting case.

Papile separately allowed the press into an evidence suppression hearing Friday — over the objection of the defendant’s attorney — in the case of the first Newport News police officer killed in the line of duty in more than 25 years.

Here’s a rundown of the three cases:

Appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court

The Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot contend that Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer didn’t have legal justification to close an April bond hearing for then-Newport News police Sgt. Albin Trevor Pearson, who is accused of killing Henry Kistler “Hank” Berry III in his home in late 2019.

Officers were trying to take Berry into custody on a misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 phone system. He was shot during a struggle over a Taser.

In March, prosecutors asked Spencer to jail Pearson pending trial, but requested that the bond hearing be closed because they asserted that the publicity about the hearing could make it more difficult to seat an impartial jury.

Spencer closed the hearing, though she ultimately decided not to revoke the officer’s bond during the secret session. The reasons for the prosecution’s motion to revoke bond — and for the judge’s decision to keep it in place — are still unknown.

The newspapers, represented by attorneys Brett Spain and Bethany Fogerty of Willcox and Savage law firm, filed a petition for appeal with the Virginia Supreme Court — asserting that Spencer had no legal justification to bar the public from the bond hearing.

The news organizations asserted that, although the hearings have already taken place, an appeal is warranted to ensure that other judges don’t do the same thing going forward. The papers are also asking for a hearing transcript and sealed documents from the bond hearing.

On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court announced that the three-justice panel had voted to send the case to the seven-member court for a full hearing, to include briefs from all parties and oral arguments in Richmond.

Though there’s no telling how the justices will rule on the merits. But getting to the hearing stage is significant in itself: Only about 60 cases across the state have been granted full appeals so far in 2021, out of thousands of petitions annually.

Heritage High School shooting case

A 15-year-old student is charged with shooting two fellow students, both 17, on Sept. 22 at Heritage High School.

The felony charges against him include two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, which are punishable by life in prison.

The newspapers had the accused shooter’s name from several independent sources, then confirmed that name through publicly filed search warrant affidavits. The affidavits also contained the victims’ names.

The news organizations have opted not to publish the defendant’s name thus far, given that the case is still in juvenile court.

But in early October, Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Shawn W. Overbey ordered the Daily Press not to print the names it already had.

“The court finds that the disclosure of the names of the juvenile and the alleged victims in this matter would not be in the best interest of the juveniles,” Overbey wrote. As such, he wrote, the Daily Press is “prohibited” from publishing them.

On Friday, Fogerty asked Papile to vacate Overbey’s order, calling it an unconstitutional form of “prior restraint” that’s a violation of the First Amendment and therefore can’t be allowed to stand.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the government — including judges — can’t “restrain” a publisher from printing information, except for extremely rare occurrences such as to protect troop movements during wartime.

Moreover, the newspapers maintain that it’s their decision on whether to print the names, not a judge’s.

Fogerty asserted Overbey’s order saying that releasing the minors’ names isn’t in their best interests “simply isn’t a compelling interest that is sufficient to justify a prior restraint.”

Newport News prosecutors and the Newport News Public Defender’s Office said they did not ask for Overbey’s order — and that the judge acted on his own. They agreed with the newspapers that the order should be vacated.

“I believe it was improper,” Newport News Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White said, pointing out that “the commonwealth offered no evidence to support what the court did.”

“We would certainly support the vacating of the order as unconstitutional,” added Newport News Assistant Public Defender Emily Hunt.

Also at the same hearing, Fogerty contended that Overbey had no legal justification to bar a reporter from a status hearing in the Heritage shooting case in late September.

Under Virginia law, juvenile court hearings are presumed open if the child is at least 14 years old and the offense would be a felony if committed by an adult. Exceptions can be made “for good cause shown,” with the findings having to be put on the record.

But Fogerty said the fact that the judge did not spell out his decision and reasoning in writing was all the more concerning.

In the end, Papile tossed Overbey’s order blocking the juvenile names from being released. He also reversed the order that barred the Daily Press from the status hearing.

“I vacate the orders of Oct. 7, both written and unwritten,” Papile said.

Vernon Green officer slaying case

In a separate case on Friday, Papile denied a defense bid to block the media from an evidence suppression hearing in the case of a man charged with killing a Newport News police officer in early 2020.

Vernon E. Green II, of Newport News, is charged with murder after he fled from officers questioning him about smoking marijuana at a Southeast Newport News parking lot.

Officer Katie Thyne was trapped in Green’s car door as he crashed into a nearby tree. She died en route to the hospital.

In August, the Newport News Public Defender’s Office — which was representing Green at the time — and Newport News prosecutors jointly asked that the newspapers be barred from a suppression hearing in the case.

More recently, however, prosecutors changed their tune, saying they no longer objected to the media’s presence at that hearing.

But Green’s new defense attorney, Tyrone Johnson, said Friday that not only was he against the press being at the suppression hearing, but that he also wanted the press blocked from any and all future hearings in the murder case.

“I just don’t see how it benefits my client for this to be publicized,” Johnson said after the hearing. “It makes it harder for my client to have a fair trial” and “could taint a possible jury,” he said.

Spain, the attorney for the Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot, said mere speculation about an unfair trial isn’t enough to overcome the strong presumption of court openness. The media, he said, serves as “surrogates to the public” who can’t always attend court hearings.

“A police officer was killed in the line of duty,” Spain said. When a case is high profile, he said, the media’s access “is even more important.”

In the end, Papile sided with the newspapers, saying he didn’t hear anything that would warrant keeping the press and public out of the courtroom.

“There will be community scrutiny, and the community will follow the matter,” he said.

Any concerns about juries being tainted, Papile said, could be overcome by starting out jury selection with more would-be jurors and questioning them more extensively before they are picked.

At the suppression hearing that followed in open court, Johnson asked Papile to exclude from the jury trial the evidence that Green had a prior criminal record — a 2003 cocaine conviction — that led him to be out on probation.

The attorney also wanted to bar evidence that Green was out on bond on a North Carolina bank robbery charge. Bringing up both of those facts to the jury, Johnson maintained, would be prejudicial and unfair to his client.

But Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Guthinger said the fact that Green was on probation from a felony conviction on the night of Thyne’s death — and had a gun in his car in violation of that probation —could explain why he drove away from the officers.

“We are trying to show why he did what he did,” Guthinger said. “Why he put his car in drive, why he ended this officer’s life.”

Guthinger said he wasn’t yet sure whether he planned to tell jurors that Green was out on bond in the North Carolina bank robbery case, so that matter wasn’t considered by the judge on Friday.

But Papile ruled that the prosecutors should be allowed to explain a possible motive for Green’s fleeing the scene, including introducing his prior criminal conviction. The judge said he would devise a way to bring it up to jurors in a fair way.

