Two Holmes County softball players sign to play at Gulf Coast

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Holmes County softball players signed to the collegiate level on Friday afternoon.

Harley Peel and Marissa Barnes actually committed to Gulf Coast last year, but finally got to make it official.

Both have been huge assets to the Blue Devils team the past few years. Barnes has been stellar on the mound for them, last season she had a 3.15 ERA, five wins and 89 strikeouts.

Last year, Peel boasted a .316 batting average, 25 hits and 17 RBI.

Commodores head softball coach Scot Thomas was there at the signing to congratulate his newest members of his team.

