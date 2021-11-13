CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Elite corner names Clemson among top schools

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUddV_0cvGRPUk00

One of the country’s top cornerback prospects in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Friday evening.

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff four-star Malik Muhammad announced a top 12 that includes the Tigers along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Muhammad, who lists more than 40 total offers, is the nation’s No. 7 cornerback and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 42 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.

Clemson has yet to offer Muhammad, but he made a visit to campus this past June.

Muhammad is a cousin of former Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green, as well as current Oklahoma State corner Jabbar Muhammad.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cvGRPUk00

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Oklahoma State#American Football#Tigers#Smu#Espn#Clemson Variety Frame
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy