Melville veteran gives out dozens of handmade cross necklaces to Greenlawn church

A Melville senior is continuing to brighten the lives of others with his handmade gifts.

Bob Templeton, 90, and his son visited Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn to hand out his handmade cross necklaces

'It just does my soul good': Korean War veteran makes cross necklaces for hundreds

"I'm honored to be able to give these crosses to a church like this," Templeton says.

The Korean War veteran hands the necklaces wherever he goes.

Parishioner Georgia Constantine wrote to News 12 asking to connect with Templeton wanting to buy crosses to put in care packages they send to college children.

Templeton never charges anyone for his necklaces so he hand-delivered them Friday.

"I'm just so grateful that we made the connection and I really hope that it's as meaningful to the kids as it is to me and to anybody else who wears it," Constantine says.

Father John says the crosses will be blessed before being sent in the care packages.

Templeton and his family say they are overwhelmed by the response of his story.

"I enjoy doing it, I just hope I can keep up with the people that want them," Templeton says. "Putting me in a position where I'm going to be working overtime."