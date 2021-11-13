CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler lands two-year extension

 4 days ago

The San Francisco Giants rewarded manager Gabe Kapler with a two-year extension through the 2024 season on Friday.

Kapler guided the Giants to a franchise-best 107 wins in 2021. San Francisco won the National League West crown but was eliminated in the NL Division Series by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kapler is one of three finalists for the NL Manager of the Year. The others are Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers and Mike Shildt, who was dismissed by the St. Louis Cardinals. The winner will be announced Tuesday.

“Gabe has done an extraordinary job in his role as field manager over the past two seasons, is a key contributor to our front office, and the Giants organization takes great pride in his active engagement with the community,” president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement. “Coming off a season in which his work and leadership were instrumental to our success, it was a high priority for us to provide a level of stability and certainty to our continued partnership. We’re thrilled about today’s announcement.”

Kapler originally signed a three-year contract when hired by the Giants following the 2019 season.

Kapler has a 136-86 record in two seasons with San Francisco. Overall, he is 297-249 counting two seasons (2018-19) with the Philadelphia Phillies.

