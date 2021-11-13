CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AG’s Office urges judge to reject Misch’s ‘last-ditch attempt to escape’ consequences

By Alan J. Keays
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

Prosecutors say Max Misch, a white supremacist from Bennington, gambled and lost on a constitutional challenge to a law that limits the size of ammunition magazines in Vermont — and that he shouldn’t get a do-over.

Misch, 38, was criminally charged more than two years ago with violating that law shortly after it went into effect. Soon after, Misch, through his attorneys, moved to dismiss the case contending that the law violated Article 16 of the Vermont Constitution dealing with the right to bear arms.

A state judge rejected his argument and the Vermont Supreme Court upheld that judge’s ruling.

Last week, through an attorney, Misch again filed to get the charges against him thrown out, this time claiming that the charges against him violate protections provided under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxXuQ_0cvGR3PF00
Max Misch
Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

Now, state prosecutors in Vermont’s Attorney General’s Office have submitted their own filing calling on Judge Cortland Corsones to allow the case against Misch in Bennington County Superior criminal court to proceed and to end Misch’s efforts to delay the proceedings.

“Defendant made a strategic decision to forego asserting a parallel Second Amendment claim in the hope of securing a ruling that the state constitutional right is more expansive,” Vermont Solicitor General Benjamin Battles of the state’s Attorney General’s Office wrote in a filing submitted this week.

“That decision backfired,” Battles wrote, adding, “Defendant’s last-ditch attempt to escape the consequences of his own strategic choices and the Vermont Supreme Court’s decision in this case should be rejected.”

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan said in an email Friday, “We are confident that the Vermont law is constitutional under both the Vermont and United States constitutions.”

Rebecca Turner, supervising attorney with the Office of the Defender General who filed the motion on Misch’s behalf, declined comment Friday when reached by email.

Misch was charged in February 2019 with two misdemeanor counts of illegally possessing two 30-round magazines. Prosecutors say they were purchased in New Hampshire after Gov. Phil Scott signed into a law a bill limiting magazine sizes to 15 rounds for handguns and 10 for long guns.

Misch is the first and only person to be charged under that law since it went into effect.

In addition to limiting a magazine’s size, the law also expanded background checks, banned bump stocks and raised the legal age for purchasing a firearm to 21.

Scott backed the bill that eventually became law after an 18-year-old Poultney man was accused that February of plotting a shooting at Fair Haven Union High School. Jack Sawyer was arrested by Vermont State Police just days after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. He was sent in 2019 to an out-of-state treatment facility.

Misch, through his attorney in a filing last week, argued that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prevented the state from restricting ammunition magazine size.

“Though the State has argued that the statute defeats constitutional concerns because it can point to a compelling interest in reducing the likelihood and harm of a mass shooting in Vermont,” that filing stated, “the State cannot impose a total ban of protected conduct under the United States Constitution just because such conduct might lead to harm.”

Battles, of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, wrote in his response to that filing that Misch’s earlier attempt to have the charges thrown out based on state constitutional grounds made sense at the time because federal courts had “consistently rejected” Second Amendment challenges to magazine restrictions like the one in Vermont.

And at the time, the Vermont Supreme Court had “not yet thoroughly examined the contours of the Article 16 right” in the state’s constitution.

“Defendant embraced this strategy and likewise chose to forgo a Second Amendment claim in his initial motion to dismiss,” Battles wrote.

“Defendant’s strategy failed and now, after this prosecution has already been delayed for years, defendant has finally decided to take his second shot and seeks to start the process anew,“ Battles added. “The Court should exercise its discretion to deny (the) defendant’s motion as repetitive and untimely.”

Misch has pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges of illegally possessing high-capacity magazines. If convicted of the offenses, he faces up to a year in prison.

Misch is also facing other criminal charges, including two unrelated misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, one of them a hate crime . In that case, Misch allegedly hurled racist slurs during an altercation with a Black man on a street in Bennington last year.

The other disorderly conduct charge stems from an incident in late August 2020, when police alleged he caused a public disruption while a Black Lives Matter mural was being painted in downtown Bennington.

While he has repeatedly been charged with violating the conditions of his release, Misch remains free on release conditions.

Misch avoided charges in another matter that was investigated by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. In that one, Donovan announced in January 2019 that he would not bring charges against Misch, or anyone else, for racial harassment of Kiah Morris.

Morris had been the only Black woman in the state Legislature when she decided to resign in the summer of 2018, citing in part the racial harassment. Misch had admitted to racially harassing Morris.

Read the story on VTDigger here: AG’s Office urges judge to reject Misch’s ‘last-ditch attempt to escape’ consequences .

Comments / 36

"...DRG..."
2d ago

good job! he's not any more special than anybody else, if he broke the law pay your consequences..

Reply
20
Larry Sabin
3d ago

But, those state lawyers and judges must feel it’s fine if they foreswear their oaths of office. You know, the one where the promise to uphold the Constitution?

Reply(2)
9
My God Is Orange
2d ago

I'm not an expert on guns but the right to bear arms was passed when they used single shot flintlocks, so it's only reasonable to say that today you can buy everything seperate fire one bullet make another one fire and repeat just as your forefathers had to do in the good ole days. 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕djt WORST 🤡 EVER

Reply(2)
10
Related
Virginia Mercury

House Dems want probe of federal judges’ hire of law clerk alleged to have sent racist text

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee are urging the chief justice of the Supreme Court to investigate decisions by federal judges in Georgia and Alabama to hire a law clerk who allegedly has “a history of nakedly racist and hateful conduct.” The letter says the Democrats have “grave concern” about the […] The post House Dems want probe of federal judges’ hire of law clerk alleged to have sent racist text appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
VTDigger

Lawyer for bilked EB-5 investors calls on federal judge to reverse secrecy ruling

Attorney Russell Barr is asking Judge Geoffrey Crawford to reconsider a decision to keep under wraps documents, including grand jury testimony and witness statements, that could reveal more about the Shumlin administration’s role in the largest fraud in the state’s history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawyer for bilked EB-5 investors calls on federal judge to reverse secrecy ruling.
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
wvtm13.com

Alabama judge opposed to death penalty set for trial on ethics charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama judge accused of violating judicial rules with her opposition to the death penalty is set for trial on ethics charges that could result in her removal from office. A complaint before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary says Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd wrongly...
ALABAMA STATE
Republic

Schaffer continues to cooperate with insurrection investigators

A local man and heavy metal musician who pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress’ certification of the U.S. presidential election results is continuing to cooperate with authorities while on pre-trial release, court records show. Jon Schaffer, 53, Edinburgh, remains on pre-trial release under the supervision...
EDINBURGH, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiah Morris
VTDigger

Patrick Leahy to retire after 8 terms in US Senate

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is retiring after serving more than 46 years in the U.S. Senate. His exit from Congress opens a door to a new political guard in the state for the first time since 2006 — and a chance for Senate Republicans to clinch a majority in 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Patrick Leahy to retire after 8 terms in US Senate.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Who will take Leahy’s place in the Senate and why does everyone think it’s Welch?

With Vermont’s senior U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy having just announced that he will retire at the conclusion of his current term in 2023, Vermont politicos suspect that U.S. Rep. Peter Welch will take his place, following in the footsteps of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ own rise to the Senate in 2007. Read the story on VTDigger here: Who will take Leahy’s place in the Senate and why does everyone think it’s Welch?.
CHITTENDEN, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Second Amendment#Federal Court#Guns#Ag
The Associated Press

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Yankton Daily Press

AG’s Office Joins Scotland Murder Case

TYNDALL — The South Dakota attorney general’s office will help prosecute a Scotland man charged with killing three people and injuring two others with a gun at a Scotland residence. Francis D. Lange, 42, of Scotland will next appear in court for a status hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at...
SCOTLAND, SD
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy