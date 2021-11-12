DFW Airport gains two major European carriers

DFW Airport is celebrating two big announcements this week. Airport CEO Sean Donohue says Iberia Airlines announced plans for service from DFW to Madrid, Spain, and FinnAir announced plans for flights from DFW to Helsinki.

He says the announcements show there's a pent-up demand for international travel. It was affected by restrictions that countries put in place last year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"To bring in new service, new carriers to DFW is fantastic," Donohue said. "Not only for the airport but for the region."

You can hear more from Sean Donohue at DFW Airport during the CEO Spotlight with David Johnson below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter