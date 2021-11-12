CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW Airport gains two major European carriers

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hd17I_0cvGQyEG00

DFW Airport is celebrating two big announcements this week. Airport CEO Sean Donohue says Iberia Airlines announced plans for service from DFW to Madrid, Spain, and FinnAir announced plans for flights from DFW to Helsinki.

He says the announcements show there's a pent-up demand for international travel. It was affected by restrictions that countries put in place last year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"To bring in new service, new carriers to DFW is fantastic," Donohue said. "Not only for the airport but for the region."

You can hear more from Sean Donohue at DFW Airport during the CEO Spotlight with David Johnson below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dallas News

Iberia Airlines plans new service from Spain to DFW Airport in 2022

Iberia Airlines plans to start flying from its home country of Spain to DFW International Airport next year, the CEO of the carrier’s parent company said Friday. International Airlines Group CEO Luis Gallego announced the new route that is scheduled to start operating next summer as part of the company’s third-quarter earnings call. The flights are likely to come from Madrid, its biggest base, but also could be from Barcelona, which does not have direct service to DFW Airport.
DALLAS, TX
atlantanews.net

Centre declares Srinagar airport as 'Major Airport'

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday declared the Srinagar International airport as a "Major Airport". The Gazette notification issued by the ministry on Saturday read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport."Notably, on October 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated international flight operations at Srinagar airport.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
CBS DFW

Long-Awaited Reunions At DFW Airport After COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Eased

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since Christmas 2019, a mother saw her daughter. A grandmother, was introduced to her grandson. The reunions and introductions played out in the arrivals area of Terminal D at DFW Airport Monday, Nov. 8, the first day non-essential travel restrictions were eased for people from dozens of countries. Airlines were required to verify proof of vaccinations for travelers over 18, and a negative COVID-19 test. With that done though, Cecilia Uchimoto was finally able to fly with her son from El Salvador, to see her mother in Seagoville. Haruki was born in February of 2020, and they...
DALLAS, TX
Aviation Week

Major Gulf Carriers Have Changed Significantly Since Last Dubai Airshow

For a snapshot of how the air transport industry has changed since the end of 2019, look no further than the changed fortunes of the “big three” Gulf carriers. At Dubai Airshows in previous years, Dubai-based Emirates, Abu-Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Doha-based Qatar Airways have dominated the stage with multiple huge orders for aircraft announced with great fanfare at press conferences that ricocheted between the Airbus and Boeing chalets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#European#Iberia Airlines#Finnair
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Laredo Morning Times

Report ranks airports by delays, cancellations: SAT and DFW make top 10

The holiday travel season is right around the corner and that means many people will be taking trips to see friends and family. A recent report ranked carriers and airports based on their flight records and a pair of Texas airports made the list. Airports with the most delays and...
LIFESTYLE
bondbuyer.com

DFW airport deal put Academy Securities in spotlight as senior manager

Academy Securities expanded its niche in public finance banking this month when it ran books on $206 million of refunding bonds for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Oct. 21 pricing was the 12-year-old firm’s largest as senior manager in the muni market. “I’ve never worked as a lead book-running manager...
ECONOMY
CultureMap Fort Worth

DFW Airport logs one of worst records for flight delays and cancellations in U.S., report says

If you’re planning to fly out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over the holidays, buckle up. You could be in for a bumpy experience. A new ranking from The Family Vacation Guide puts DFW at No. 3 among U.S. airports where you’re most likely to encounter flight delays or cancellations. The website’s review of federal data from July 2019 to July 2021 found 20.77 percent of flights at DFW were either delayed or canceled during the two-year period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Twinfinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator F-35 Gets New Screenshots & Details on Carriers; Another Osaka Kansai Airport Announced

Today Third-party developers released new assets about upcoming aircraft and scenery add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator. First of all, we hear from IndiaFoxtEcho, which released new screenshots and details about its upcoming F-35 Lightning II. More specifically, they explained how they plan to implement carrier operations and scenery. We have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy