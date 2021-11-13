CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything you need to get prepped for “Dexter: New Blood”

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 4 days ago

When is ”Dexter: New Blood” coming out?

Back in Jan. 2021, 22News reported on a sighting of camera crews in Franklin County, Massachusetts. After investigating, Kate Wilkinson revealed that SHOWTIME had approached town leaders to film the next season of “Dexter” in Buckland and Shelburne Falls.

In the story, Wilkinson pointed out the quaint New England town atmosphere would be a sharp contrast to Miami’s sunny skies and energy, the location of the previous eight seasons of the Emmy award-winning series.

Production has wrapped less than a year later, and the highly anticipated “Dexter: New Blood” is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. This brief guide gives you everything you need to be ready to watch the new season.

What you need to know before watching “Dexter: New Blood”

“Dexter” premiered 15 years ago, in the fall of 2006, on SHOWTIME. The series had an impressive eight-season run and received a phenomenal amount of nominations and awards. Some of the wins include seven Satellite Awards, five Saturn Awards, four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award and a Peabody Award. Additionally, the American Film Institute twice named “Dexter” one of the top 10 television programs of the year.

The original SHOWTIME series was based on characters created by Jeff Lindsay for his “Dexter” novels. It starred Michael C. Hall as Dexter, a blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who leads a secret life as a serial killer. For the most part, however, Dexter only tracks and kills murderers who have slipped through the fingers of justice. This premise set up an interesting conflict for the viewer, making the charming character America’s most beloved serial killer.

Is “Dexter: New Blood” a reboot?

While many news outlets are calling “Dexter: New Blood” a reboot, this is not technically true. A reboot requires a significant change to an established fictional universe, and such is not the case with this new offering from SHOWTIME. Although it has a modified name, it could be considered season nine, as it is a continuation of the original series.

“Dexter: New Blood” is a 10-episode limited series that picks up 10 years after the end of the original series when Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. Dexter is currently living in a small town in New York called Iron Lake. The town knows him as ​​Jim Lindsay, a friendly sales associate at Fred’s Fish & Game. After a series of unexpected events in the close-knit community, Dexter feels his control slipping and fears he will heed the call of the Dark Passenger once again.

“Dexter: New Blood” cast

Besides Michael C. Hall, and a surprise return of Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter’s adoptive sister Debra Morgan, “Dexter: New Blood” will feature Clancy Brown (“The Shawshank Redemption”) as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake, and Julia Jones (“The Mandalorian”) as Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police in Iron Lake. Johnny Sequoyah (“Believe”) will play Angela’s brash and opinionated teenage daughter, and Alano Miller (“Sylvie’s Love”) will play Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department.

