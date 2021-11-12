CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State to send parents of children 5-11 notifications on Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine eligibility

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Beginning Friday, Nov. 12, parents and guardians of children between the ages of 5 and 11 can expect to receive an email or text from the state about Pfizer's COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

Last week , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year-olds.

Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will begin notifying parents and guardians that their children are eligible for the vaccine.

Text messages will come from a 45778 number and include a link to information about where to schedule an appointment. Text messages will be sent in English and Spanish, saying the following:

  • English: The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for children 5-11! Please contact your child’s primary care provider, local health department or local pharmacy to make an appointment today. For more info, visit: http://covid19.colorado.gov/kids-vaccines
  • Spanish: !La vacuna Pfizer COVID-19 está autorizada para niños de 5 a 11 años! Comuníquese con el proveedor de atención primaria de su hijo, el Depto. De salud local o una farmacia local para hacer una cita hoy. Mas informacion visite: https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol/vacunas-para-ninos

Emails will be sent from ColoradoDPHE@teletask.com and will contain similar information. The subject line will be "Children aged 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine!" The email will provide information and a link to the nearest clinic locations.

For more information, click here.

KRDO News Channel 13

Children’s Hospital Colorado advocates for $150 million in funding to address mental health crisis impacting kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado children experiencing mental health crises are being sent out of state for care because pediatric bed space is dwindling. Children's Hospital Colorado and several other advocacy groups are calling on every official from city council members up to Governor Jared Polis and federal lawmakers to step up and address The post Children’s Hospital Colorado advocates for $150 million in funding to address mental health crisis impacting kids appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSU research shows N95 masks can protect against wildfire smoke

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new study by a team at Colorado State University shows some of the masks we've been using to protect ourselves against coronavirus can also protect our lungs against wildfire smoke. Last year, research scientist Jack Kodros and a team at CSU were testing masks and respirators as a part The post CSU research shows N95 masks can protect against wildfire smoke appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Vaccines to be required at some indoor events across Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new health order will require everyone be vaccinated at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people in certain counties across Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The protocols take effect on Nov. 19 in Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, and Jefferson Counties. Health officials The post Vaccines to be required at some indoor events across Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs family honored by state DHS for work in foster care, adoptions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In celebration of National Adoption Month, and to encourage more Coloradans to consider adoption from foster care, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) recognized five exceptional adoptive families from across the state. One of them is the Lopez family from Colorado Springs. "We didn’t set out to adopt any The post Colorado Springs family honored by state DHS for work in foster care, adoptions appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County health officials say people are reluctant to help with contact tracing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Health officials say they are finding it more difficult to contact trace for COVID-19 as fewer people are cooperating with health officials' efforts to trace the virus.  Dr. Robin Johnson - El Paso County’s Health Director - says those that do answer the phone to assist in The post El Paso County health officials say people are reluctant to help with contact tracing appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado’s hospital bed capacity at an all-time low

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy says the seven-day average for available beds in Colorado currently sits at 759.  As of Tuesday, 1,426 patients were being hospitalized with COVID-19.  Herlihy says Colorado’s current health care system can accommodate around 2,000 to 2,200 beds for COVID-19 patients.  “We really are at an The post Colorado’s hospital bed capacity at an all-time low appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 and monoclonal antibody treatments

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on COVID-19 in the state, and he's being joined by a patient who received monoclonal antibody treatment to explain its impacts.Watch below: You can find more information about COVID-19, including latest statistics and where you can find a COVID-19 vaccine or test, by clicking this link. The post WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 and monoclonal antibody treatments appeared first on KRDO.
PUBLIC HEALTH
