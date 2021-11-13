CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 going up significantly

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthday.com

Pricey Alzheimer Drug Drives Spike in Medicare B Premium: Officials

MONDAY, Nov. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Aduhelm, the new and expensive drug for Alzheimer disease, is responsible for about half of the $21.60 increase in monthly premiums for the Medicare Part B outpatient program in 2022, Medicare officials report. The new premium will be $170.10 a month, and the...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota seniors face largest jump in Medicare Part B premiums in a decade

Minnesota seniors are facing a sharp increase in monthly premiums next year for the Part B portion of their Medicare health insurance benefits. The federal government announced Friday that monthly costs would increase from $148.50 this year to $170.10 in 2022. That jump of $21.60 per month, or more than 14%, greatly exceeds a typical year's increase, state officials say.
MINNESOTA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Medicare Part B Costs Are Soaring. Here’s What You’ll Pay in 2022

Millions of Americans get health coverage through Medicare once they turn 65. But one common myth about Medicare is that coverage under it is free. That’s not true in the slightest. Though Part A, which covers hospital care, is generally free for enrollees, Part B, which covers different types of preventive and outpatient care, charges participants a monthly premium.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#16 50 43#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
burlington-record.com

Medicare Part D Workshops

Are you aware of how much your prescription medications are costing you every year? Are you getting the best coverage for your money?. Did you know you may be eligible for “Extra Help” to pay for your Part D premiums and deductibles?. Medicare Prescription Plans change yearly and so do...
BURLINGTON, CO
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
honknews.com

Are Social Security Recipients Getting A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Senior adults are suffering more than others as inflation continues to increase. The little cost-of-living rise in their Social Security income for 2021 was insufficient to match the rising costs of everything in the second part of the year, from hamburgers to gasoline. Some seniors are pressing for additional federal assistance. Is a fourth stimulus check being sent to Social Security recipients?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A new batch of payments under the government’s expanded child tax credit will arrive Monday, marking the second to the last payments before the final on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of 6 are expected to receive payments of $300 for each child for a total of $1,800. Households with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250 for a total of $1,500.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise Stimulus: Here’s How IRS Can Send You Unemployment Benefits in November?

DURING NOVEMBER, the IRS might overwhelm you with a deposit or additional refund money for your 2020 taxes. The Internal Revenue Service has transferred 430,000 refunds adding more than $510 million to people who overcompensated on taxes compared to their unemployment advantages in 2020. People who got unemployment profits last...
INCOME TAX
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy