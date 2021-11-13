2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window of Bronx apartment

A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling out a 9th-floor window in the Bronx.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the building on 1000 Trinity Ave.

The child fell through a window gap where an air-conditioning unit was once located.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No criminality is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.

----------