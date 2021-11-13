2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window of Bronx apartment
A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling out a 9th-floor window in the Bronx. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the building on 1000 Trinity Ave. The child fell through a window gap where an air-conditioning unit was once located. He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is in stable condition. No criminality is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED | Woman shoved onto subway tracks during robbery in Manhattan
