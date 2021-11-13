CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window of Bronx apartment

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsqYY_0cvGQWi200

A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling out a 9th-floor window in the Bronx.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the building on 1000 Trinity Ave.

The child fell through a window gap where an air-conditioning unit was once located.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No criminality is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED | Woman shoved onto subway tracks during robbery in Manhattan

A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Subway#Midtown#Accident#Harlem Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy