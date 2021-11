The Morrison County Board of Commissioners discussed options for new phone and internet service at the Morrison County Solid Waste Management Facility, Tuesday. IT Director Amy Middendorf said the landfill’s current provider, CTC, is no longer able to service the landfill, which primarily consists of phone and fax. She said the county has reached out to Lumen — formerly known as CenturyLink — because it has lines along County Road 35, where the landfill is located. Those lines, however, don’t provide exactly what is needed, according to Middendorf.

MORRISON COUNTY, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO