CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why going to sleep at 10 p.m. may save your life

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlgT6_0cvGQ65d00

(StudyFinds) – Bedtimes are probably something many people only associate with children. However, a new study reveals that adults should be just as strict with their own sleep cycles as well. Researchers find that going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time lowers the risk of developing heart disease compared to any other time of night.

While bedtimes after midnight resulted in the highest increase in heart-related declines in health, the team finds that even bedtimes earlier than 10 p.m. increased the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults.

“The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning,” says study author Dr. David Plans from the University of Exeter in a media release . “While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health.”

‘Something strange is happening’: Priest reacts to chase that ended at his South Bay church

Study authors add that there has been plenty of research into the link between how long people sleep and the impact it has on their hearts. However, the relationship between bedtimes and heart disease has remained unclear.

Researchers studied over 88,000 participants from the UK Biobank, recruited between 2006 and 2010. These individuals ranged between 43 and 79 years old, with nearly 60 percent being women. The team collected data on their sleep habits through wrist monitors for seven days and gathered information on each person’s health history and lifestyle habits through a questionnaire.

Over the next six years, 3.6 percent of the group (3,172 participants) developed cardiovascular disease — experiencing various heart-related events like stroke, heart failure, heart attacks, and chronic ischemic heart disease.

The bedtime ‘sweet spot’ is between 10 and 10:59 p.m.

The results show that the highest rates of heart disease were among people going to sleep after midnight. Conversely, the lowest were among those falling asleep each night between 10 p.m. and 10:59 p.m.

Overall, people who fell asleep after midnight had a 25-percent higher chance of developing heart disease compared to those in the bedtime sweet spot . Those going to bed between 11 p.m. and midnight had a 12-percent greater risk of developing heart issues. Meanwhile, people with a bedtime earlier than 10 p.m. also had a 24-percent higher risk for heart disease than those going to bed after 10.

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

When researchers delved deeper into the results, they found that the link between bedtime and heart disease appears to be stronger in women than men. However, scientists discovered that men who go to bed before 10 p.m. continued to display a higher risk for cardiovascular disease.

“Our study indicates that the optimum time to go to sleep is at a specific point in the body’s 24-hour cycle and deviations may be detrimental to health. The riskiest time was after midnight, potentially because it may reduce the likelihood of seeing morning light, which resets the body clock,” Dr. Plans reports.

Why does a bedtime matter more for women?

“It may be that there is a sex difference in how the endocrine system responds to a disruption in circadian rhythm . Alternatively, the older age of study participants could be a confounding factor since women’s cardiovascular risk increases post-menopause – meaning there may be no difference in the strength of the association between women and men,” Dr. Plans explains.

“While the findings do not show causality, sleep timing has emerged as a potential cardiac risk factor – independent of other risk factors and sleep characteristics. If our findings are confirmed in other studies, sleep timing and basic sleep hygiene could be a low-cost public health target for lowering risk of heart disease.”

The findings are published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Cycles#European Heart Journal#Go To Sleep#The University Of Exeter#Biobank
EatThis

Over 60? Here Are the Reasons You're Not Sleeping, Science Says

Sleep, similar to any other natural body function like breathing or blinking, is non-negotiable when it comes to being healthy. Frustratingly, however, sleep doesn't come quite as easily as those other physical necessities. We've all been there: Tossing and turning all night, with each glance at the clock serving as a rude reminder that morning will arrive soon.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Extend Your Life: Cut Your Risk of Early Death by Half

Long walks can help you live longer and improve your physical and mental health. Experts have long recommended a daily walking goal of 10,000 steps, but new research says fewer steps can still be a benefit. An activity tracker that counts your steps can help you meet your fitness goals.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
yoursun.com

Daylight saving time: How to handle your sleep

Let’s face it, most of us don’t get enough sleep even though we’re very aware of just how important it is for our physical, mental and emotional health. And while getting in the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night is a struggle for many adults at all times of the year, adjusting clocks due to daylight saving time can pose an even greater challenge for bedtime routines, said Dr. Aneesa Das, a pulmonologist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who specializes in sleep medicine.
VACCINES
Woodlands Online& LLC

Daylight Saving Changes: Why Even 'Falling Back' Affects Your Sleep

We’re all protective of our sleep, or most of us try to be at least. If you're not, you should be — because sleep affects everything you do. Sleep is a very delicate balance, and even just a tiny, one-hour change in schedule can have dramatic consequences on your sleep quality and ability to sleep on a schedule.
Mahoning Matters

When is the best bedtime for a healthy heart? New study finds the ideal hour

A new study found that going to sleep between 10 p.m. and 10:59 p.m. is the ideal bedtime for overall heart health. The peer-reviewed study by the European Heart Journal — Digital Health published Nov. 9 included 88,026 people in the UK Biobank, found between 2006 and 2010. Ages ranged from 43 to 79, and the average participant age was 61 years. Fifty-eight percent of participants were women.
HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WFAE

Why anxiety may be driving your bad habits

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired April 8, 2021. Many of us have developed some troubling habits during the pandemic, like stress eating, procrastination or endless doom scrolling on social media. Perhaps you’re even drinking more. Don’t chalk it up to boredom. All these habits could be masking underlying anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

7 Ways You're Giving Yourself Dementia, Say Experts

Why some people develop dementia, and other people don't, is not well understood. But that doesn't mean you can't do things to reduce your risk significantly. Researchers know enough about the disease to have isolated several risk factors, including common everyday habits. These are seven ways you may be giving yourself dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
irvineweekly.com

Sleeping Less Than 5 Hours A Night May Increase Your Risk Of This

Poor sleep has been linked to cardiovascular conditions, mental health disorders and more. Now, a new study reveals a connection to a dangerous disease. Getting a solid amount of sleep is a challenge for many, especially as we near the stress-filled holidays and family gatherings. According to the National Institutes of Health, it’s estimated that 50 to 70 million Americans are experiencing sleep-related problems. These problems are not only annoying, they impact factors that range from your weight to your mood.
HEALTH
romper.com

Why Do You Have To Sleep On Your Left Side During Pregnancy?

Pregnancy is a wonderful and beautiful thing that can, unfortunately, also be ridiculously uncomfortable, especially when it’s time to sleep. You toss and turn until you finally find a sweet spot with your right arm propped under your belly. Then, you remember that your doctor told you to sleep on your left side during pregnancy. Ugh.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Woman's World

Regularly Having This Late Afternoon Problem Could Be a Sign of Dementia

It’s common for all of us to start having some trouble with our memory as we age. That’s just a part of getting older! However, if you begin noticing that you’re getting more confused than usual in the later afternoon or early evening on a regular basis, it may be time to talk to your doctor. You could be struggling with a phenomenon called sundowning, which may be a symptom of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy