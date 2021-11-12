CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Jacket-weather setting in!

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re tracking scattered showers across the area as we head into this evening and even tonight - so you’ll want to grab the umbrella and the jacket if you plan to be outdoors. Cold air makes its way into our area overnight as a...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Soars Before The Season’s First Arctic Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4)- Very warm weather for November combined with gusty winds, low humidity, and very dry soil will create critical fire danger on Tuesday. Then a dramatic change will arrive Tuesday night with temperatures plunging more than 30 degrees going into Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Denver and almost the entire I-25 corridor in Colorado from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph at times while relative humidity remains under 15%. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, temperatures will stay far above normal again on Tuesday with most neighborhood around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins reaching at...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
CBS Boston

Can Nature And Woolly Bear Caterpillars Be Simple Predictors Of Our Winter Weather Forecast?

BOSTON (CBS) – As the leaves turn colors and begin to fall, temperatures drop and perhaps you notice that first frost on the grass or even see the first snowflakes of the season, we are instantly thinking about what this winter will be like. This is the time of year when we meteorologists attempt to predict what the upcoming coldest months of the year will be like. For weeks, we analyze charts and graphs, trends and climatology. We look to the oceans, the arctic and even Siberia for hints. But, are we just complicating things? Some experts would say all you have...
ENVIRONMENT
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says a bright and brisk afternoon is ahead. Frost and freeze warnings are in effect tonight for parts of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbko News#Climate Info
kprl.com

North County Weather 11.16.2021

Sunny today, but cooler, highs near 76. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 45 with light winds. Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 74 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies continuing through...
ATASCADERO, CA
WBKO

Warming Continues Wednesday, then Changes!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite quite a few clouds around, temperatures warmed well into the 60s Tuesday afternoon. South winds will be responsible for another unseasonably warm day Wednesday before some big changes arrive!. Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm with lows only going in the low-to-mid 50s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL
WBKO

Warming up into midweek before rain, cold conditions return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was cool with cloudy skies for the bulk of the day, but Tuesday will be warmer along with continued cloud coverage!. Tuesday starts off with sunshine and chilly conditions. However, a warm front will pass through the region, which will allow temperatures to quickly warm up during the day with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s! Clouds will blanket the area quickly and keep things variably cloudy for the bulk of the day! Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm with lows only going in the low-to-mid 50s - thanks to breezy southerly winds under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Those breezy winds will only increase during the day Wednesday out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible. The winds plus the sunshine will allow highs to rise in the low-to-mid 70s!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Returns Wednesday, Temperatures Dropping

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns on Wednesday. Wednesday will start off cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. rain showers are likely throughout the day as colder air settles in. Temperatures drop to the 40s by late afternoon and rain showers wrap up by the evening. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
KRIS 6 News

After warm Wednesday, Thursday cold front brings rain, chill

Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend. Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, along with scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm & Breezy Afternoon, Rain Returns Wednesday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are in for a warmer Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. As the winds shift to a more easterly direction this will allow more moisture to move in and increase the humidity levels and clouds. Late evening some rain will begin to move in with scattered storms possible overnight. Computer models forecast wet and messy weather for the Thursday morning commute. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday due to plenty of deep tropical moisture surging from the South. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. Due to the rain and clouds around,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy