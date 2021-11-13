CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Omega Has Big Expectations For Match With Hangman Page, Says Page Was Meant For AEW

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Omega has a big match with Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear, and Omega says he has a lot of expectations for the bout. Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated promoting tomorrow’s PPV, and you can check out some highlights below:. On bringing Page into AEW and the Elite:...

