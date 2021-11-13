CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join 411's Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

By Robert Winfree
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight the build to Survivor Series continues, and our main event tonight is a battle between Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If I were a betting man I’d say WWE Champion Big E shows up tonight in some capacity, we’ve got to get him and Roman together in...

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.12.21

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, the build to Survivor Series continues, and our main event tonight is a battle between Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If I were a betting man I’d say WWE Champion Big E shows up tonight in some capacity, we’ve got to get him and Roman together in order to begin promoting their champion vs. champion match. The Smackdown Survivor Series team might get some play tonight as well, plus Sheamus is due to return to the ring at some point. Drew McIntyre will probably be in action as well. Well with that out of the way, let’s see what WWE has in store for us tonight.
WWE
Fightful

Sami Zayn Loses His Spot On SmackDown's Survivor Series Team On 11/12 WWE SmackDown

A change has been made to the Men's SmackDown Survivor Series team. On the November 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn was caught by Jeff Hardy practicing a motivational speech in the locker room mirror. Embarassed, Sami went to WWE Official Adam Pearce and demanded Jeff be removed from the team. Pearce did not appreciate Sami's words and, instead, booked a match between Zayn and Hardy with the loser losing their spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.
WWE
f4wonline.com

NXT's Von Wagner appears on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown featured a brief appearance by a wrestler from NXT 2.0. NXT's Von Wagner appeared on tonight's show during a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sami Zayn. Wagner wasn't identified by name during the segment. Wagner was in Pearce's office when Zayn went in looking for Pearce. Zayn,...
WWE
Ric Flair Reacts to Becky Lynch’s Raw Promo

Ric Flair heard Becky Lynch take shots at Charlotte Flair on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to Twitter to respond. Tonight’s show saw Lynch cut a promo on Charlotte talking about how she dropped Charlotte as a friend and went on to become a huge success. Liv Morgan eventually came out to interrupt the promo.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On B-Fab’s WWE Contract, Hit Row Pays Tribute On SmackDown, Hit Row Trends

“B-Fab” Briana Brandy reportedly had just recently signed a new WWE contract before being released on Thursday night, along with 17 other cuts. B-Fab’s release was a bit of a shocker as she was just called to the SmackDown roster in the WWE Draft, as a member of the Hit Row stable, and the group is to be pushed on the blue brand as babyfaces.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: Sasha Banks’ Return, New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

UPDATE: In addition to Sasha Banks’ return, a new match has been announced for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs will face Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humbert Carrillo) on tonight’s show. ORIGINAL: WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will make her return on...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE & G4 Teaming For Xavier Woods-Hosted Video Game Competition Series

WWE And G4 are teaming up for a video game competition series that will be hosted by Xavier Woods. WWE has announced that the series, which has yet to be titled, will premiere next year. Woods will host a show on Tuesday previewing G4’s upcoming content including Attack of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Xavier Woods & Mega Ran Discuss Putting Together New WWE Theme Song

Xavier Woods became King of the Ring at WWE Crown Jewel last month, and to celebrate the honor, the New Day member was able to land his own entrance theme courtesy of Mega Ran. In an interview with Phoenix New Times, the two discussed how the new theme song came together.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Hardy on Potentially Bringing His Willow Character to WWE

– Speaking to Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy discussed potentially bringing his Willow character to WWE and more. Below are some highlights:. Jeff Hardy on his Willow character: “I think there’s something special about Willow. I’ve written down some ideas, I don’t know if they really make sense. I’ve yet to pitch any to anybody, creatively, in WWE. So I just need to go in and do that, not hesitate. They might shut it down, but it might be cool. I can’t help but think how cool it was when I first witnessed The Fiend, and the light shutting down. It was so cool to me – that’s kinda my thing too, I was like, ‘Man, this is so cool!’ Now he’s not here anymore, I think there’s something really cool Willow could do similar to that. It wouldn’t be exactly like that, but I’ve even had ideas like a Jeff Ross character – like I was a painter, a really silly painter Jeffery Ross, and then Willow would be my Fiend. But then that’s too much like the Fun House. But that’s what’s cool about pro wrestling – anything’s possible and anything can make sense if it’s thought out correctly and really believed in.”
WWE
Bleacher Report

3 Possible Scenarios for Brock Lesnar's Return to WWE SmackDown

WWE wrote Brock Lesnar off of television on the October 22 episode of SmackDown by way of a beatdown on official Adam Pearce that ended with an indefinite suspension of The Beast Incarnate. Pearce continued his crusade for revenge after the humiliating attack, fining Lesnar $1 million and unleashing a...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Teases Surprising Return At WWE Survivor Series

Welcome back? Wrestling has come a long way in the last several years and a lot of those changes are not going to be changing anytime soon. Some of these are more popular than others, as there are some which can cause wrestlers a lot of trouble. One such wrestler got in trouble for something that took place a long time ago, but we might be seeing him again pretty soon.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Adds Major Stipulation to King Woods SmackDown Match

Last week's SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline leaving King Woods and Kofi Kingston in shambles, and Kingston will be out of action for a bit with a knee injury. as a result. That's why Woods is seeking revenge on tonight's SmackDown, and he wants to make a statement that the new King of SmackDown will not be knocked over by Reigns. They will meet up in tonight's main event, but Reigns and Paul Heyman wanted to add some spice to the mix. Reigns then said that he is adding a new stipulation to the match that says if Woods beats him he will not just bend the knee, but the loss would stip him off the Universal Championship. That's not all though, as he also said that he would then be banished from SmackDown, so this match couldn't be more important.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Top AEW Star Taking Time Off After Full Gear

He has earned the break. AEW has come a very long way in its short history and there is nothing to suggest that they are going to slow down anytime soon. Things got picked up in a big way again over the weekend with Full Gear, which saw the crowning of a new World Champion. That is quite the changing of the guard, but it might be an even bigger one than you thought.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Men’s and Women’s Teams From RAW and Smackdown For Survivor Series, Updated Card

WWE has announced the men’s and women’s teams from both RAW and Smackdown for this year’s Survivor Series, so both elimination matches are set. It’s likely that the rest of the card will be champion vs. champion matches, but so far just these two matches have been announced. Survivor Series happens on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Here’s the card so far:
WWE

