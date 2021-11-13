ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

Two dogs dead, home destroyed in Lark Drive fire

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 8 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Clifton Fire Protection District responded to a call on the 400 block of Lark Drive at 6:30 Friday morning. The fire destroyed a double wide mobile home, multiple sheds in the backyard, and a trailer located on the property next door.

The fire spread to nearby properties on all surrounding sides causing minor damages to fences. Two dogs inside the residence were found burned, no people were reported injured but a family of four is displaced.

A man on the scene told KREX that he’s the homeowner’s brother. He shares that his sister does have insurance, and believes the tragedy of losing the home will bring the family closer together.

The cause of the fire is deemed accidental for now, according to the Clifton Fire Protection District, but the incident is still under investigation.

