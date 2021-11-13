Illegal immigrants surge into Texas hot spot

According to reports, the Biden administration is exploring paying illegal immigrants who were separated from their children at the border during the Trump administration a lump sum payment of $450,000 each. That’s more than was paid to 9/11 families and more than is paid to the families of U.S. soldiers killed in action. As Doug McKelway reports, the proposed payment plan is drawing unusually intense criticism from Republican critics and from Trump, himself.

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO