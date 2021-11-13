CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Illegal immigrants surge into Texas hot spot

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

DemzAreTerrorist
4d ago

when you're illegal You're an alien you're not an immigrant you're only an immigrant if you come here legally

Reply(6)
26
Hunter "Cocaine Cowboy" Biden
3d ago

Courtesy of Sleepy Joe's inability to fulfill his oath to uphold the US Constitution which clearly states in Article 4, Section 4: "The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on application of the legislature, or of the executive (when the legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence."

Reply
3
Addie Eleby
4d ago

I want to asked a question. Why do people's get so angry when someone come to the United States to better their lives. I am so glad that God does not turn his back on us. If he did people's over here would be in a terrible way. Thank God that he has LOVE for EVERYONE. It's Praying time.

Reply(10)
2
WashingtonExaminer

Paying illegal immigrants: The $450,000 welcome mat

According to reports, the Biden administration is exploring paying illegal immigrants who were separated from their children at the border during the Trump administration a lump sum payment of $450,000 each. That’s more than was paid to 9/11 families and more than is paid to the families of U.S. soldiers killed in action. As Doug McKelway reports, the proposed payment plan is drawing unusually intense criticism from Republican critics and from Trump, himself.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

DHS chief: Not all illegal immigrants ordered out got ‘due process’

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas suggested Tuesday that not all of the estimated 1.2 million illegal immigrants in the US with final removal orders should be deported. Mayorkas made the startling claim under questioning from Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who asked about a memo issued by...
IMMIGRATION
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

'Action Radio' submits legislation to curb illegal immigrants

A major concern on the minds of some in the local community involves the lack of border enforcement and the neutralizing of immigration policies, leading to an exponential influx of illegal aliens now entering the United States. Greg Penglis, who in 2017 created "Action Radio" on AM 1330 WEBY to...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Washington Times

Feds ponder how much to pay illegal immigrants in compensation

Members of Congress who die in office customarily have a year’s salary, currently $174,000, as a payout to their survivors. Families of U.S. service members who die on active duty get a $100,000 death gratuity. Japanese Americans, forced out of their homes and into internment camps for more than two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Biden DOJ plan to pay illegal immigrants is widely unpopular, poll shows

Two-thirds of American voters disapprove of the Biden administration’s plans to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for “trauma” stemming from having their families separated during the Trump administration’s zero tolerance border policy, according to a new poll Monday. Even among Democrats, disapproval outpaced approval of the idea, according to the poll...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Joseph Post

Graves bill would stop payments to illegal immigrants

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Sam Graves joined 146 of his Republican colleagues in introducing the Illegal Immigrant Payoff Prohibition Act to ban the Biden Administration from making settlement payments to illegal immigrants for claims arising from their illegal entry, according to a media release from the congressman's office. The legislation...
CONGRESS & COURTS

