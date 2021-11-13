Leavitt playoff game postponed to Saturday

Previews and predictions for Saturday’s local high school football games. No. 8 Glendora (11-0) at No. 16 Apple Valley (8-3), 7 p.m.: On paper it looks inviting taking on the lowest seed in the division, but Apple Valley defeated top-seed Citrus Valley, 21-16, and played well early in the season against Mission Viejo, a team still alive in the D1 playoffs, before losing, 44-21. Apple Valley also owns a win over Murrieta Valley, a team that competed in the D2 playoffs, and its quarterback, Jayden Denegal, is a Michigan four-star commit. Denegal did not play in last week’s win due to injury, and no word on if he will play Saturday. If he can’t go, Noah Celie will start under center and he’s done well too. Yes, the Tartans are coming off their best win of the season, routing Downey 35-14, and Northwestern-bound running back/linebacker Braydon Brus continues to dominate, but this is a tall chore for the Tartans, especially on the road where the weather could dip into the 40s.

