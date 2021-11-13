CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Leavitt playoff game postponed to Saturday

By Adam Robinson
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
 4 days ago
Due to Friday’s heavy rain, all three football playoff games involving area teams have been postponed to Saturday. Leavitt was the last to change its game day, deciding Friday morning to move...

mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
metteradvertiser.com

Tigers to host Indians in first round of playoffs SATURDAY

This Saturday afternoon the Metter Tigers will host the Seminole County Indians in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. The number-four ranked Tigers enter the playoffs with an unblemished 10-0 record and have home field advantage through the first several rounds. Seminole County comes into the contest with a...
METTER, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

UW head football coach Jimmy Lake suspended

SEATTLE — University of Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake was suspended for one game on Monday after an altercation with a player during the first half of Saturday’s game with Oregon. The suspension goes into effect immediately and includes all football-related activities. It will be lifted on Sunday, Nov....
SEATTLE, WA
On3.com

Bo Nix critical of Auburn fans following embarrassing Mississippi State loss

Auburn lost to Mississippi State in heartbreaking fashion, and quarterback Bo Nix did not hold back in his assessment of the environment in Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I’m not quite sure what happened there,” Nix said after the game, per Jordan Hill. “Felt like the entire stadium, the life, just mellowed out. The life of the stadium just relaxed there for a minute, and it was hard to get momentum back.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KRQE News 13

State Playoff Football continued on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High School State Playoff Football continued on Saturday in the State of New Mexico. In class 6A, Cleveland beat Hobbs 42-14 and will move on to play Las Cruces in the State Semifinals. A full look at the brackets from every classification is available online.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Press Democrat

West County-Cardinal Newman football game postponed due to COVID protocols

This week’s Cardinal Newman-West County football game has been rescheduled to Saturday afternoon due to COVID-19 protocols. West County Athletic Director Joe Ellwood confirmed on Tuesday that one player within the school’s football program tested positive but that those who were in close contact have all tested negative. Still, out of an abundance of caution, those players will quarantine for the next five days as per county health recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Star Courier

Boiler Saturday football playoff game tickets go on sale Thursday

Tickets for Saturday's Boiler home football playoff game will be available starting Thursday. Advance game tickets for the 1 p.m. second-round matchup with Chicago Phillips will be sold from 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday and Friday under the canopy in front of Kewanee High School's Petersen Auditorium. Per IHSA guidelines, the price...
KEWANEE, IL
Westerly Sun

Football: Stonington game with Windham postponed to Monday

STONINGTON — Stonington High's football game at Windham on Friday was postponed due to a COVID-19 tracing issue with the Bears, according to Stonington athletic director Bryan Morrone. Morrone made the announcement in an email Friday morning. The game has been rescheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. The Bears' Nov....
STONINGTON, CT
tribuneledgernews.com

Creekview readies for Saturday night playoff opener

After two straight shutouts and a one-score win over Johns Creek, Creekview rolls into its first-round playoff matchup at Carrollton playing some good football. The Grizzlies (8-2) will play the Trojans (9-1) on the Saturday night playoff stage after the Class AAAAAA playoff games were pushed back a day by the Georgia High School Association due to a shortage of officials.
HIGH SCHOOL
bocaratontribune.com

First Round of TimberTech Championship Postponed to Saturday

The first round of the TimberTech Championship was postponed Friday after more than 5 inches of rain made The Old Course at Broken Sound Club unplayable. PGA Tour Champions officials had moved up tee times to 7:45 a.m. in anticipation of the bad weather, but heavy rain started falling after midnight.
GOLF
wdrb.com

Louisville City FC begins playoff push Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making the playoffs has never been the goal for Louisville City FC. The club's social media is using #OurTime to describe November. In six years of existence, the club has two USL titles, and it's never finished worse than Eastern Conference runner-up. That's at least the final four every year they've been around in a league with about 30 teams.
MLS
tucson.com

FC Tucson will call on 'top man' Kaelon Fox to shut down Richmond Kickers star in Saturday's playoff game

Kaelon Fox’s soccer journey has taken him from Georgia to Kentucky to Mississippi to Iceland to Tucson — and now to the USL League One playoffs. Fox and fourth-seeded FC Tucson (11-10-7) host the fifth-seeded Richmond Kickers on Saturday night in the first round of the playoffs. The postseason match, which starts at 7 p.m., is FC Tucson’s first as a professional club.
MLS
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Saturday's USC-Cal game postponed, rescheduled for December

USCFootball.com reporters Ryan Abraham and Keely Eure share their initial thoughts and reactions to the postponement of USC-Cal in a live edition of Instant Analysis. Saturday's game between the two teams is now rescheduled to due the Golden Bears' issues with COVID-19. USC interim head coach Donte Williams addressed the media following a shortened Tuesday practice for the Trojans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Previews, predictions for Saturday’s Glendora, Bonita and Covina football playoff games

Previews and predictions for Saturday’s local high school football games. No. 8 Glendora (11-0) at No. 16 Apple Valley (8-3), 7 p.m.: On paper it looks inviting taking on the lowest seed in the division, but Apple Valley defeated top-seed Citrus Valley, 21-16, and played well early in the season against Mission Viejo, a team still alive in the D1 playoffs, before losing, 44-21. Apple Valley also owns a win over Murrieta Valley, a team that competed in the D2 playoffs, and its quarterback, Jayden Denegal, is a Michigan four-star commit. Denegal did not play in last week’s win due to injury, and no word on if he will play Saturday. If he can’t go, Noah Celie will start under center and he’s done well too. Yes, the Tartans are coming off their best win of the season, routing Downey 35-14, and Northwestern-bound running back/linebacker Braydon Brus continues to dominate, but this is a tall chore for the Tartans, especially on the road where the weather could dip into the 40s.
GLENDORA, CA
New Bern, NC
