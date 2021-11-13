CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Road closure in place near UNM Hospital due to construction

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CruIS_0cvGMzy900

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A temporary road closure is in place near the University of New Mexico Hospital until Monday morning. The hospital says Yale from Lomas to Tucker Ave. will be closed to set a crane for work on the new hospital tower.

Story Continues Below

Traffic will be redirected to Tucker and University. The road closure will end on Monday at 6 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

City leaders break ground on new downtown Albuquerque rail crossing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two years since its inception, city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new railroad crossing along Marquette Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. The planned at-grade or street level crossing at 1st Street and Marquette is expected to open in spring 2022, north of the Albuquerque Convention Center. The project marks the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque adjusting ordinances for recreational cannabis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With recreational cannabis now in New Mexico, cities across the state are adjusting their local laws, including in Albuquerque. The city is working on amending or repealing current ordinances that criminalize marijuana now that recreational cannabis is legal. “Our ordinances in many areas respond to what state and federal activities are,” said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agency investigating killing of bear near Taos

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bear with arrows along a road near Taos. Game and Fish Department spokesman James Pitman told the Albuquerque Journal that the killing occurred on Oct. 29. Pitman said bear hunting was in season then but that it’s illegal to shoot an animal on […]
TAOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

NM Film Office offering production training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is working to get more people into the film industry. The film office announced a new series of online production assistant boot camps.  The free one-day boot camp will run from November of this year through April of next year. It will prepare New Mexicans to immediately begin […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Eunice looking for another source of water

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A southeastern New Mexico city is taking a new step in looking for another source of water. The Eunice City Council recently voted to have a Hobbs-based engineering firm continue studying the benefits of building a desalination plant. This would take minerals out of water, making it potable. The city gets its […]
EUNICE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Unm Hospital#Yale#Presbyterian#Unmh#Texas A M#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Who will cash in on recreational marijuana in New Mexico?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hands down, it’s been one of New Mexico’s most controversial issues. This spring state lawmakers legalized recreational marijuana and on April 12, the governor made it official. “I hereby sign House Bill 2. Recreational adult-use cannabis is now the law of the land,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said at the bill signing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM shuts down power in Deming for infrastructure work

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – About 9,800 residents in Deming lost power twice on Saturday. The Public Service Company of New Mexico says it happened because crews needed to access electric infrastructure that could have been damaged during maintenance work on the El Paso side. “Since safety is paramount here, the best thing in this situation was […]
DEMING, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

beWellnm hosts events to help New Mexicans sign up for insurance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange is pushing to get more New Mexicans to sign up for coverage. beWellnm is hosting a series of events around the state to help people navigate the new state-based exchange and find coverage that fits their needs. The organization says under the new system, New Mexicans can […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

PNM inspects power lines ahead of wildfire season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is beginning to inspect power lines in New Mexico. The company hired engineers to look over its infrastructure ahead of wildfire season. Sunday, they launched a helicopter near the South Valley to do just that. In the coming days, people may see the helicopter flying low near neighborhoods. They are gathering […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: The challenges with cannabis in Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – By April 1, 2022, at the latest, New Mexico’s recreational cannabis retail scene will be open for business, ushering in a new industry to the state. Meanwhile, the Land of Enchantment’s northern neighbor Colorado has nearly nine years of experience and perspective on some of the side effects of the industry. Colorado’s […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy