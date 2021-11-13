Road closure in place near UNM Hospital due to construction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A temporary road closure is in place near the University of New Mexico Hospital until Monday morning. The hospital says Yale from Lomas to Tucker Ave. will be closed to set a crane for work on the new hospital tower.
Traffic will be redirected to Tucker and University. The road closure will end on Monday at 6 a.m.
