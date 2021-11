The Eagles, Jets and Giants are not having great seasons, but they’re poised to be in great shape in the 2022 NFL draft. Philadelphia, in particular, may have the kind of draft capital we almost never see in any NFL draft. Based on current draft order, the Eagles would have both their own first-round pick (No. 8 overall), the Dolphins’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) from the trade that allowed Miami to take Jaylen Waddle, and the Colts’ first-round pick (No. 9 overall) from the Carson Wentz trade.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO