KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 5,313 this week. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. The cumulative count this week was 64,120 people, which is 1.3% of the 4.8 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 58,807 breakthrough cases. Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 2,080 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 1,940 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.04% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 509 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 468 last week, which marks 0.01% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.

