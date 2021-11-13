CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservancy of Southwest Florida launches new mobile classroom

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kVX8_0cvGMAOS00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is rolling out its new mobile science class.

On the outside, it looks like a big colorful bus, but with the press of a button, it can transform into a learning lab.

Grace Place, a center for learning all its own, is one of the first places to experience the Conservancy’s learning adventure bus.

Students got a lesson on sea turtles this week and were able to explore plankton under the microscope.

The Conservancy’s mobile classroom has monitors inside and outside; a large touch table equipped with NOAA’s “Science On a Sphere” experience; a high-powered microscope station that can project onto 4K screens; a wet lab for samples collected outdoors; and student workspaces.

“They’re learning about how we as humans are impacting these amazing creatures through the way we lead our lives, like not recycling or throwing things off the side of the road,” said Alex Levine, Conservancy of SWFL Education Director. “Here in Southwest Florida, all roads, both literal and metaphorical, lead to water.”

Levine says the organization is already known for its immersive science experiences, but not everyone can get to its physical location in Collier County.

“The idea of the mobile classroom is to bring this experiential hands-on learning to the communities that really need it most,” said Levine.

The Conservancy hopes its pilot program will fill a need for science education at after-school programs in under-served communities and leave a lasting impression today, on the people who will be protecting paradise tomorrow.

