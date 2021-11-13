Discover Hood Day!

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk but a White House official said the move by Russia would threaten activities in space “for years to come.”
Ahmaud Arbery was shot twice on Feb. 23, 2020, and either of the wounds would have been enough to kill him, a medical examiner testified Tuesday, as jurors were shown graphic, close-up autopsy photos. Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who performed the autopsy...
Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Pavlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and have informed the court they will return Wednesday morning to continue reviewing the case. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning, after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, is...
