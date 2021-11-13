CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Discover Hood Day!

By Hood College
Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHood College's undergraduate Discover Hood Days are designed to give prospective...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Frederick, MD
Education
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Pavlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hood College
CBS News

Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial goes home for the night without returning a verdict

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and have informed the court they will return Wednesday morning to continue reviewing the case. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning, after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, is...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy