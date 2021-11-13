CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center celebrates military service on Veterans Day

By Jessica Gruenling
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Veterans Day is big in Southern Colorado. It has the largest active duty and veteran population.

In El Paso County, there are nearly 100,000 veterans. Those veterans and their families make out almost two-thirds of the population.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides help for veterans, their families, and active duty military members. They say Veterans Day is all about coming together and thanking the one percent of our nation who servced.

"To take time to say thank you for service is important. Many organizations do special things on Veterans Day you know military veterans appreciate that, they normally are not the kind of people that ask. It’s always good to be able to recognize them and bring to the forefront the importance of service," said Bob McLaughlin, the COO of Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center.

On Thursday, Mt. Carmel hosted Quilts of Valor, a national organization that makes quilts for people who have served.

